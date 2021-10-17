Veterans of Chemical Battalion and Company enjoy their first-ever reunion

Beneath an October sky Saturday at the Anniston Moose Lodge, about 75 veterans and their families gathered for the first-ever reunion of the 278th Chemical Battalion and the 440th Chemical Company. They hope to have other reunions in the future.
Sgt. 1st Class Lewis Cook, retired, of Oxford, who was a cook in the U.S. Army, started two months ago planning and paying for the reunion. He texted, emailed and posted Facebook messages to veterans inviting them to come to the event. Most of the attendees were from Alabama, but others came from elsewhere in the Southeast. Cook told the veterans they could donate to help defray the expenses of the event.
“Today, as they have arrived,” Cook said, “they shook my hand and passed along some cash, sometimes a hundred-dollar bill. I knew they would donate.”
Expenses of the event, held in a rural locale situated in between Anniston and Jacksonville, were paid for with these donations.
A long table held barbecued meats — including goat meat, a meat of choice in Afghanistan, which is where most of the veterans had served through either the Alabama National Guard or another branch of service. Large aluminum pans held baked beans and potato salad. A member of the Moose Lodge and his granddaughter had brought a giant cake with a message to the veterans, “Thank you for your service,” along with addressing the battalion and the chemical company.
“We are so excited,” Cook said. “We have many high-ranking officials who came.”
One of them was then-Maj. Russ Mathews of Lakeview, who was the executive officer. He later became a full colonel and retired. He was second in command only to Col. Cindy Ethridge, who was unable to attend the reunion.
Mathews was deployed to Afghanistan twice, leaving behind his wife, Janet, and their two children for an entire year at one time and for 10 months the second time. The couple’s son Jack is currently in the National Guard and is deployed to Syria.
“Our new role,” Mathews said, “is having a son deployed and, figuratively, wringing our hands and worrying about someone who is following my same ways.”
Another veteran who attended the reunion is Command Sgt. Maj. Rodney Jackson from Rainsville, whose job in Afghanistan and Kuwait was to see that the soldiers’ needs were addressed and to hire Afghanistan men in a nearby village to help maintain the base camp. The Afghanistan men were eager to work for the Americans because they earned about a dollar a day, a large sum to them.
“We had a lot of compassion toward the Afghanistan people,” said Jackson, who served one tour in Afghanistan and two tours in Iraq. “We shipped in shoes for the children, tennis shoes and sandals, and it was like Christmas to them.”
Jackson said being the father of a daughter made him want to offer even more care to the young girls in the village.
His interaction with the Afghanistan men involved meeting, on occasion, with the leaders from their area.
“We had meetings in mud huts,” he said.
Regarding the recent evacuation of the Americans in Afghanistan and the men who worked for their base, Jackson believes pulling American soldiers out of that country was a long time in coming.
“I don’t like the way it went,” he said. “How many Americans are still there? How many translators’ lives are in danger? We don’t know, but we Americans want to fix everybody, and we can’t. We must accept that.”
Cook is especially appreciative to the members of the Anniston Moose Lodge, who offered free use of their facilities — and even made a banner for the attendees, as well as the cake.
“Many of them volunteered on Saturday to assist us anyway they could,” Cook said. “I loved hosting the reunion and think it is my calling.”