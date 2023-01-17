UPDATED: Weather takes a turn to warm, rainy

The bone-chilling temperatures which hovered over the area last weekend will make a sharp turn in the other direction this week as clear skies give way to clouds and rain.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham reports its station at the Anniston Metro Airport recorded the lowest temperature of the weekend to be 27 degrees early Sunday morning.
That number is forecast to rise to as high as 72 degrees by Wednesday as a front will bring the potential of severe weather. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase to 80 percent Wednesday into Thursday as highs will reach 72 degrees and lows near 60 degrees.
The NWS is advising strong to severe storms are possible early on Thursday as the line of storms moveing through the area brings the potential of “isolated damaging winds, a brief tornado or two and hail.”
“Gusty winds will be possible outside any thunderstorm activity Wednesday evening through Thursday,” the NWS advised in its Hazardous Weather Outlook issued Tuesday. “Gusts of 25-35 miles per hour may occur across the northern portions of Central Alabama and in the higher elevations.”
The NWS calls the risk “marginal” with the timing of the threat marked between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday morning for the Calhoun County area.
Temperatures are forecast to return to a more seasonal range within the high 50s and low 40s starting Friday night with a 70 percent of showers Saturday night through Sunday.
Monday is forecast to be partly sunny with a high near 57 degrees.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.