 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

UPDATED: Weather takes a turn to warm, rainy

Severe storms possible early Thursday morning

Possible Severe Weather Jan 19, 2023

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across Central Alabama late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

 National Weather Service in Birmingham

The bone-chilling temperatures which hovered over the area last weekend will make a sharp turn in the other direction this week as clear skies give way to clouds and rain.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham reports its station at the Anniston Metro Airport recorded the lowest temperature of the weekend to be 27 degrees early Sunday morning.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.