UPDATED: Storm causes flooding in Oxford, Anniston, eastern Alabama as it passes through

10 a.m. — Oxford Fire and Rescue Department assisted Anniston Fire and Rescue after a call came in about 2:40 a.m. about flooding from an Anniston campground on Garrett Circle.
About 20 people were rescued, but no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was notified to assist those who were rescued, according to Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep.
Calhoun County EMA department spokesperson Jacqueline Baer reported that one or more vehicles were submerged due to flooding from rains that fell overnight.
“We are still receiving widespread reports of flooding throughout Calhoun County, especially in the Anniston/Oxford area. Overnight and throughout this morning, Calhoun County EMA received over 25 reports of general flooding, flooded roadways, and submerged vehicles,” according to a press release by Jacqueline Baer, the public information officer for the EMA.
The press release listed several areas still impacted by the flooding. These include:
— 1200 block of Boiling Springs
— 3400 block of Rocky Ridge Drive
— Iron City Cutoff at Old Choccolocco Road
— Chosea Springs Road, as well as several others.
Calhoun County Highway Department has been made aware and is being continually updated as reports are still incoming.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham reported that 3.47 inches of rain fell overnight. Flooding was reported in several areas of the county as creeks rose and ponds spilled over their banks.
The storm passed through beginning around 10:30 Tuesday night, and it lasted until the early morning hours Wednesday. It was accompanied by lightning, but there are no trees reported down.
By sunrise, the clouds were beginning to clear, and Daniel Martin of the weather service said lingering clouds throughout the day seemed to be all that was left of the storm that created storms and tornadoes throughout the Southeast and Central states. It continues to move northeastward. One death occurred in New Orleans from a tornado, according to television news reports.
A report that came into Calhoun County EMA at 4 a.m. stated several roads in the Saks area were flooded and impassable. In Oxford, Recreation Drive near the civic center is impassable, but the water is receding, said Ben Stewart, assistant fire chief.
Baer said the warning for drivers is that they should not pass around any barricades.
“Turn around, don’t drown,” she quoted from the well-known slogan drivers should heed during any flooding situations.
Never drive across a flooded roadway. The water level maybe higher than it appears. If you can’t see the lines on the road, don’t drive on it. Remember: turn around, don’t drown.
***
5:45 a.m. — Flooding remained a problem Wednesday morning after thunderstorms moved through eastern Alabama.
Several roads and streets in Anniston and Oxford were closed because of flooding after heavy rain.
The City of Anniston Police Department posted on its Facebook page: "Attention!!!! Anyone driving through the city of Anniston. There are several roadways that are flooding, some are already submerged, and several are impassable! Please do not attempt to to drive through flooding areas especially if you can not see the roadway."
Swollen streams near the Choccolocco Creek Wastewater Plant in Oxford were threatening Friendship Road on Wednesday morning.
In Tuscaloosa, heavy flooding plagued the city Tuesday night, ABC 33/40 in Birmingham reported.
In southwest Alabama, a mobile home and other structural damage was reported, Choctaw County Emergency Management Agency Director Tyler Davidson told AL.com.
A flood warning from the National Weather Service remains in effect until 8 a.m.