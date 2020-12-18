UPDATED: Sharp drop in Calhoun County unemployment rate as ‘turbulent’ year closes

Unemployment rates fell sharply in Alabama and in Calhoun County in November, the latest surge in the economic roller-coaster ride that is 2020.
“As we are nearing the end of a definitively turbulent year, it’s truly great news to see our unemployment rate drop below 5 percent,” Alabama’s secretary of labor, Fitzgerald Washington, was quoted as saying in a press release Friday.
The Labor Department on Friday released its November unemployment figures, which show unemployment statewide dropping from 5.7 percent in October to 4.4 percent in November. In Calhoun County, November unemployment was at 4.8 percent, down from 6.5 percent in October.
That’s still a far larger number of people than were jobless in November 2019, when unemployment was under 3 percent. Because employment is seasonal — retail stores typically hire more people during holiday shopping season, for instance — numbers from a year ago are typically the best point of comparison.
But 2020 is no typical year, as some sectors of the economy ground to a halt in April as the state entered semi-shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Labor Department numbers show that the “trade, transportation and utilities” sector picked up the most jobs in November, with a total of 8,700 new workers employed. That sector includes retail stores, trucking and warehousing.
Manufacturing picked up 2,300 jobs in the same month.
Anniston-area auto suppliers in recent months have announced plant expansions, though the jobs from those expansions likely haven’t come online yet.
“We’d hire more people if they’d come out to work,” said Ben Willis, owner of CS Transport, a Wadley trucking company that advertises for workers in more-populous Anniston.
Willis said he employs 19 people, mostly hauling parts for the local auto industry. Business was slow at the start of the pandemic, he said, but has picked up strongly enough that he has more positions than he has prospects to fill them.
“We’re challenged for professional drivers and warehouse workers,” said Greg Brown, president of Anniston-based B.R. Williams Transportation. Brown’s company hauls goods all across the South, with warehouses in Mobile and Tallahassee.
Brown said his business depends heavily on the health of the manufacturing sector, and he says business has been strong in recent months. Finding workers is tough, even for warehouse work that can be taught on the job and doesn’t require a commercial drivers’ license, he said.
“Commercial real estate and homebuilding are really strong right now, and that’s competition for us, for labor,” Brown said.
House prices have gone up locally and nationwide despite the pandemic, a surge that economists have said is likely due in part to low interest rates.
Still, while some sectors of the economy seem to be surging back, the original threat to the economy is still there. While the federal government has approved a vaccine for use against COVID-19, few people in the state — and none in Calhoun County — have been immunized. No one’s talking about a second shutdown, but the virus has claimed 137 lives in the county, and the virus continues to distort the usual workings of the marketplace.
“We’re not expanding, but because of the nature of our business, we’re hiring,” said Angel Townsend, vice president of Piper’s Playhouse, a dog grooming and boarding business on Anniston’s Noble Street. The business advertised recently online, hoping to hire a dog bather.
The pandemic hurt the dog boarding business because people stopped traveling, Townsend said. Demand for other services is picking up, she said, but workers can be tough to hang on to. Townsend said the business draws its labor force largely from college students, and many parents are urging their college-aged kids to stay out of the workforce until the pandemic subsides.
Statewide, according to the state Labor Department numbers, there were nearly 41,000 fewer jobs in November than in November 2019.
Inside Anniston city limits, the unemployment rate was 7.4 percent in November, higher than the state average.