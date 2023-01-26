UPDATED: County schools lead fundraiser for student’s burial expenses

Fundraising efforts for a funeral have been successful for an Alexandria Elementary School student who died from suspected child abuse.
The student, six-year-old Jessie Taylor McCormack of Alexandria Elementary School, died Jan. 20.
Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes had announced the fundraiser as an effort to aid in “attempting to provide our student with the dignity he deserves.”
The news comes after McCormack’s 18-month-old brother, Enzo McCormack, suffered a similar fate in 2019 allegedly at the hands of their mother Samantha McCormack, 24, and her boyfriend, Robert Elmore Jr., 28. The pair have been charged with capital murder of Enzo in Blount County, where they await trial.
“Jessie came to us just this year, and he was a very happy young man. It’s just something that our system felt like something to honor him and also under the circumstances with his sibling as well,” Alexandria Elementary School Principal Derek Cobb said.
“We just thought that it was a good way to honor Jessie’s memory along with Enzo as well,” Cobb continued.
Cobb said that the Anniston Memorial Funeral Home facilitated the fundraiser. He said he wasn’t surprised that the original goal was met fairly early after the fundraiser was initiated.
“I think they met that goal early yesterday. There’s just been a huge outpouring of love and support from not only the Alexandria community, but also from our neighboring communities as well,” Cobb said.
City schools in Calhoun County and some surrounding areas are wearing orange in support of the Alexandria community. Cobb said the school has received many emails, texts and phone calls in support.
“It really means a lot. We appreciate all the support,” Cobb said.
That outpouring of support was apparent on McCormack’s obituary page on the Anniston Memorial Funeral Home’s website, with 95 trees, flowers, or condolences sent in honor of the boy. Eleven of those 95 were trees planted in his memory.
Jessie’s plight became known to local authorities after his father, Joshua D. Clark, 29, of Anniston, had taken him to RMC Jan. 18 because the child was unconscious. Hospital staff noticed the child was severely bruised and they called law enforcement; police questioned Clark and charged him with aggravated child abuse.
Jessie was taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where he later succumbed to his injuries. Clark’s charge was changed to capital murder and he remains in Calhoun County Jail without bond.
Reyes put out the word Tuesday on the school district’s social media page that Jessie would be laid to rest “with the dignity he deserves” and asked for financial aid from the public to assist with that goal.
“The content is regrettably difficult to put to words but nevertheless must be shared,” Reyes began his social media posting.
Services for Jessie are now scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at noon.
“I cannot express to you how helpful and caring the Box family [Anniston Memorial owners] has been during this process,” Reyes said. “It has been my honor to work with them in attempting to provide our student with the dignity he deserves.”
Reyes said Jessie will be buried in Edgemont Cemetery next to his brother Enzo.
According to Reyes, the goal was to get the siblings a “bronze” grave memorial or an upright headstone that is compatible, meaning that the two markers/uprights mirror one another. The compatible markers/uprights for both will cost between $3,000 and $3,500.
Reyes said any contributions toward this effort should be made directly to Anniston Memorial Funeral Home.
“One may go by and make the donation via card in person or one can call and speak with the staff about donating via card over the phone. Receipts will be provided to document your donations,” Reyes said. “Donations beyond the base price will go toward additional options on the bronze markers or upright headstones for the siblings.”
He said the total donations and finished efforts will be provided at a later date once completed by the Anniston Memorial Funeral Home and the Calhoun County Schools.
“On behalf of Alexandria Elementary, his teachers, and classmates, any donations toward this cause are much appreciated,” Reyes said.