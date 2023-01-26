 Skip to main content
UPDATED: County schools lead fundraiser for student’s burial expenses

Jessie Taylor McCormack

Six-year-old Alexandria Elementary student Jessie Taylor McCormack died in a tragic way Jan. 20. Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes announced a fundraising effort to aid in “attempting to provide our student with the dignity he deserves.”

Fundraising efforts for a funeral have been successful for an Alexandria Elementary School student who died from suspected child abuse.

The student, six-year-old Jessie Taylor McCormack of Alexandria Elementary School, died Jan. 20.

Anniston man charged with murder in 6-year-old’s death

