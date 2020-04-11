Update: Risk factor rises for Sunday storms in Calhoun County

The National Weather Service on Saturday upgraded its assessment of the risk to parts of Calhoun County from severe storms expected in the area on Easter Sunday.
The latest forecast maps show the western half of the count at “moderate” risk — the second-highest of the weather service’s five risk levels — for thunderstorms with strong winds, hail and possible tornadoes. That an increase from the “enhanced” risk predicted earlier.
Forecasters say one thing hasn’t changed: people anywhere in eastern Alabama need to keep a close eye on the weather, and they need a shelter plan.
The current forecast shows strong storms arriving in the Anniston area sometime between 1 p.m. and early Monday morning
“Most likely, for your area, it will be well after 1 p.m., possibly after dark,” said Matt Grantham, a forecaster for the weather service office in Calera.
Forecasters and public health officials have said that people shouldn’t be reluctant to use public storm shelters if they need to. The immediate risk of a tornado outweighs the risk of catching coronavirus in a shelter, forecasters have said.