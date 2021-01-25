United Way offering free tax preparation in Calhoun County

United Way volunteers are on hand to provide free tax preparation at three sites in Calhoun County, United Way of East Central Alabama announced Monday.
It’s the same free tax service the organization typically offers, changed slightly because of the pandemic.
“We’re glad we're able to keep providing this service to the community,” said Jessica Smith, marketing director for the nonprofit.
The United Way typically lines up volunteers this time of year for free tax preparation appointments. The service is available to households with income less than $66,000 per year, and to veterans, disabled people and people 55 and up, Smith said.
This year, due to the pandemic, clients will drop off their tax information. Smith said a greeter at the door of each tax-prep site will take that information and pass it on to a tax preparer. When the tax forms are done, the client will get a call to come in and finalize the paperwork, she said.
To print the forms needed to begin the process, clients can go to uweca.org/vita. Tax prep is available at three sites:
—The United Way office at 1505 Wilmer Ave. in Anniston.
—The Oxford Public Library
—The Jacksonville State University School of Business, at the former location of Kitty Stone Elementary School on College Street in Jacksonville.
The service is available now through April 15, according to a United Way press release. For more information, call 256-236-8829 ext. 123.