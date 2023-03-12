 Skip to main content
Two sustain injuries from gunshots near county line

Two men were found shot on U.S. 278 East around the Calhoun-Etowah county line Friday night, according to officials. 

Law enforcement reports say a call in reference to multiple gunshot victims came in late Friday night, according to a news report from the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. When officers responded, they found two male victims in need of assistance. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.