Two months left on Iron Mountain Road extension

It's now very clear what Iron Mountain Road will look like when it's connected to Alabama 21 north of Anniston.
An unstriped black ribbon of pavement now winds from Alabama 21 into the trees on the former Fort McClellan, looking for all the world like a completed highway — though orange cones still block the entrance. But Anniston city officials say the long-awaited road isn't quite complete.
“I'd say it's going to be eight to 10 weeks,” said Anniston public works director David Arnett.
Local officials have been planning for years for an extension that would connect Iron Mountain Road to Lenlock, opening another pathway into McClellan, ideally bringing traffic and spurring economic development on the former Army base. Iron Mountain also connects to the Veterans Memorial Parkway, the expressway through the former base from Lenlock to Oxford.
The McClellan Development Authority, the civilian body charged with redeveloping the base, had a path for the Iron Mountain extension cleared of brush in 2012. The project was stalled in 2015 when road work uncovered World War I training trenches. The road has to be rerouted around the historic site.
Even though the road appears to be nearly complete, Arnett said there's still construction work to be done. Wet weather and drainage problems have slowed down progress this year, he said.
Work to begin soon on 431
Local drivers will soon begin to see work on other long-discussed road projects. The Alabama Department of Transportation in May opened bids for work on a new crosswalk and improved traffic signals on Alabama 21 in Lenlock near Baltzell Gate Road — a project city officials have sought to help connect the Chief Ladiga Trail to bicycle trails at McClellan.
Also in May, ALDOT opened bids for work on a 7-mile stretch of U.S. 431 from Alabama 21 in Anniston to Alabama 144 in Alexandria.
“It's mostly work to improve access to the road,” said ALDOT engineer Shannon Jones.
Alexandria residents have long maintained that the highway needs some changes, citing what seem to be a high number of wrecks on the highway. Seen by most as a rural community, Alexandria has grown in population in the last few decades, bringing more traffic to the route.
Residents in 2018 asked the Legislature for a lower speed limit on the highway. ALDOT responded with a plan to improve turn lanes and other changes. Jones on Thursday confirmed that the project bid out this year is the same project ALDOT brought to Alexandria for public comment in summer of 2019.
The project will add guardrails in some places, as well as new lanes for deceleration as people leave the road and changes to the center turn lanes that are present on parts of the road.
Resurfacing of the 7-mile stretch is also part of the project, Jones said.
Work on the project is expected to begin as early as July, Jones said, with a price tag of $7.4 million. He said the project is expected to be complete in September 2021.