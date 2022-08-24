Two injured Tuesday in school bus accident

Two persons were reported injured after an accident involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol division says the accident occurred on Saks Road and Skyline Road in Calhoun County at 2:49 p.m. on Tuesday.
ALEA reports the accident resulted in an 11-year-old who was on the bus at the time of the collision being transported to a local area hospital, along with the 16-year-old driver of the passenger vehicle.
Calhoun County School Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes told area media outlets all parents were notified of the accident and most students on the bus were then picked up by their parents.
Reyes added the remaining students were driven home by a different bus driver on a different bus.
ALEA says the investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.