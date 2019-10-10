With the holidays just months away, Calhoun County’s Toys for Tots program needs volunteer help with applications and toy distribution.
David Grise, a former Marine who works with the program — founded by the Marine Corps in 1947 to give toys to kids from low-income families — told the Calhoun County Commission during its Thursday meeting that he and a handful of volunteers are keeping up with applications right now, but they’ll need more help soon. The organization takes about 600 applications every year, serving between 1,600 and 2,000 children, Grise said. Every child gets three toys, so more hands will lighten the load of as many as 6,000 toys that have to be bagged and distributed.
“I’m 65 years old and I’m the youngest one of the bunch,” Grise said during the meeting.
This year Toys for Tots is working from at 1810 Noble St., a temporary headquarters. Commissioner Eli Henderson said the building is on loan from the county during the holiday. Grise said his team is making do with the building, but they need about 5,000 or 6,000 square feet to do their work efficiently, something he said he hopes someone in the community might make available.
“It’s a little small but it’s going to work,” Grise said.
Volunteers can visit the Noble Street address from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call Toys for Tots at 256-452-5981 for more information.
“We need about 10 to 15 people to do it right,” Grise said.
Families can apply and donations can be made at the program website, anniston-al.toysfortots.org.
During its meeting, the County Commission also:
— Accepted an award from the federal Emergency Management Performance Grant, receiving $51,792 from the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.
According to Michael Barton, Calhoun County EMA director, the annual grant helps sustain the organization and rewards emergency preparedness. Eligibility requirements include comprehensive planning for natural disasters, threatened or actual acts of terrorism and various other threats, he explained.
— Agreed to pay $70,000 per year to East Alabama Works’ Youth Workforce Developmental Services program, which teaches people ages 16-24 for the job market primarily through carpentry programs, according to county Administrator Mark Tyner. The program will include students from Coosa Valley Youth Services’ Lewis Academy, he noted.
— Entered into a one-year agreement with Quality Counts Inc., a Tuscaloosa-based background screening agency, for background checks on new county employees.
— Appointed Sarah Ballard to the county beautification board, replacing Janet Evans, the District 2 representative, after her resignation.
— Heard from the county Chamber of Commerce about the 2020 census, asking commissioners to remind their constituents about the April 1 survey.