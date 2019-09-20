A 3-year-old boy died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a school bus near his home in the DeArmanville area, authorities said.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said the toddler was hit by a bus around 3:30 p.m. on Bernard Couch Road in DeArmanville and taken to the hospital.
After notifying the family, Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown identified the boy as Elliott Ridge Morgan, who he said was pronounced dead around 4 p.m. at Regional Medical Center.
Brown said the boy and his father had gone to a school bus stop near their home to pick up another child. Sometime during that time frame, Brown said, the bus hit the boy.
Brown said he plans to send the boy’s body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science laboratory for an autopsy. According to Brown, the incident is under investigation by the coroner’s office and state troopers.
Just after 5 p.m., law enforcement officials and the Calhoun County Schools bus remained at the scene.
Attempts to reach state troopers for additional information was not immediately successful.