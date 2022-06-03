Tick-borne diseases return locally with summer’s heat

Scourge of pet owners and outdoor enthusiasts alike, ticks are out in full force. With the return of hot weather, the number of cases of tick-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, is on the rise.
Dr. Raul Magadia, infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at Regional Medical Center, said he has seen an increase in the number of patients referred to his clinic with tick-borne illnesses over the last several months.
“We are seeing a lot of them recently because of the changing weather, people are now going outside, we could circle back on the pandemic, for the past three years people were not really going anywhere, now people are going outside more,” Magadia said.
Magadia said as an infectious disease specialist, he’s not involved with the patient’s initial diagnosis, but he could be called if the patient is not getting better due to complicating conditions, or if Rocky Mountain spotted fever or Lyme disease is detected. The bacteria that is transmitted that causes Rocky Mountain spotted fever is Rickettsia rickettsii and the bacteria — or pathogen — that causes Lyme disease is Borrelia burgdorferi.
He said in the past several months he has seen five patients diagnosed with Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Lyme disease simultaneously compared to recent years when he would only see just one to two cases annually. “We have seen a lot of Lyme disease itself alone, we have seen a lot of Rocky Mountain spotted fever alone but I’ve only seen five this year of both Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever at the same time,” he said.
“It’s not very common … not everybody who gets bitten by a tick will get those two major illnesses or major infections but there’s certain things that they have to be worried about,” Magadia said.
Magadia said the patients who were diagnosed with both Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever — that included hunters, a hiker and a person simply mowing the grass — have done well.
Prevention
Magadia said that when people venture outside, such as for hiking or gardening, they can minimize the risk of being nipped by a tick through such preventive steps as wearing light-colored clothing — which makes a crawling tick more visible — and applying bug repellent. The Alabama Cooperative Extension Service recommends using repellents that contain 20 percent DEET on exposed skin and clothing.
“I’m not going to tell my patients not to hike or not go outside, but if you have to just be careful and look for ticks at the end of the day — preferably if you could shower immediately,” he said. Magadia recommends having another person to look for ticks in hard-to-see areas.
For a person to become infected with Rocky Mountain spotted fever, the tick typically has to be attached to the skin for at least 6-8 hours “sucking and spitting” blood, Magadia said.
When a tick is engorged that means it has been on the skin for quite some time sucking on the blood.
“For the most part the majority of tick bites don’t really cause anything but if you develop a kind of rash that we call a bullseye rash, where it’s red on the outside and kind of pale and light in the middle, or you develop some kind of fevers or headache even or some joint pain, it might be time to seek medical help,” Magadia said.
Magadia recommends going to the emergency room if a person develops severe headaches and confusion that could indicate one’s central nervous system has been affected by the tick’s bite.
For the most part tick-borne illnesses can be treated in an outpatient type of setting and the patient is prescribed the antibiotic doxycycline, Magadia said.
Ticks and pets
Tom Nelson, medical director at the VCA Animal Medical Center of Northeast Alabama in Anniston, said the amount of ticks he has seen this year so far is on par with previous years with a notable exception.
Nelson said the brown dog tick — responsible for a variety of different diseases, including Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Canine babesiosis — is becoming resistant to permethrin and fipronil, medications used to eradicate fleas and ticks on animals.
“We’re seeing more resistance to it, especially in Texas and Florida, we’re so close to Florida, where permethrin, which was forever used, don’t work on it,” he said.
Nelson said that Alabama is in a high-frequency region for Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
“As far as the tick-borne disease, we’ve seen more Rocky Mountain spotted fever in our area,” Nelson said, adding that Lyme disease is more sporadic and usually affects pets that have traveled with their owners to other areas.
Another common tick to the area, Nelson said, is the deer tick or blacklegged tick, which carries Lyme disease and other diseases.
Nelson said that Lyme disease is more concentrated to the north and northeast U.S.
“The big issues here are the Lone Star tick and the Gulf Coast tick which can transmit some really nasty tick-borne disease to pets,” he said adding that the old medications commonly used to treat pets no longer work.
“You have to use the all new oral tick products to work on these things,” Nelson said.
Nelson unscrewed a small bottle and poured a collection of dog ticks that were stored in a solution of alcohol. Harvested from clients’ pets, the grotesque collection consisted of large female ticks and their small male counterparts.
Nelson said the best way to remove a tick off an animal is to use “gentle traction.”
“You can apply a little alcohol to the tick, Campho-Phenique or something like that will help it release easier,” Nelson said.
Nelson said to make sure that when removing the tick that all of the mouth parts are removed along with the body of the tick. The mouth parts are important to remove because they contain any disease the tick may carry, Nelson said.
Nelson said ticks are hard to kill once they are removed from their host and it’s best not to just toss it into the trash as they can crawl off and lay eggs if it’s a female tick and cause an infestation.
Crushing the tick or putting the tick in alcohol is a sure way to kill the pest.
“When I say crush I mean you want to totally, totally crush it, not just pull it off and throw it into the trash can,” he said.
After removing a tick, the pet owner should look out for any symptoms that the pet may exhibit which for the most part are usually mild, including a low-grade fever and general malaise.
Nelson said symptoms of Lyme disease in pets include joint pain, matted eyes and weight loss.
“It takes medication for years to get rid of that thing because it exists in the muscles and it’s a nasty bug to get rid of,” Nelson said.
Nelson recommends that pet owners talk to their veterinarians about tick control.
“Just going to a local feed store, pet store or whatever, they may have products but they don’t have the knowledge about what products work,” he said.
Nelson said that only a few products are labeled to control the Lone Star and Gulf Coast tick.
Some oral medications may control one tick for three months but other ticks only two months, he said.
“It’s not like a flea, all of the fleas we see are all the same, they’re all the same fleas, ticks we have several different species out here and each of them are going to be controlled by different products,” Nelson said.