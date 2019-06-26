A two-vehicle wreck on U.S 431 north of Anniston early Tuesday evening sent three people to the hospital.
Autumn Vermillion, an eyewitness, said her father, uncle and a friend were in a pickup truck which was going north on U.S. 431 and was taking a right-hand turn into a business when it was struck from behind by a Chevy SUV.
According to Vermillion, the truck “flipped four times” before coming to rest upside-down in a ditch next to the SUV.
Vermillion pointed out the SUV’s driver, who was out of the vehicle walking around after the incident. The pickup’s occupants required the medical attention.
The wreck occurred across the highway from Anniston Memorial Gardens.