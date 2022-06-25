This year’s local blueberry crop not as bountiful as in the past

Throughout the years, Jerry Gilbert’s customers have driven to his blueberry farm in Wellington to handpick their berries.
This year, for the first time since he began growing blueberries almost 30 years ago, the customers will be disappointed. The blueberry crop failed because of the extreme weather.
“When a late freeze comes along and severely damages the early bloomers,” Gilbert said, “that takes out about half the crop. Then, too much rain and hail can come along and batter the remaining later-maturing berries.”
Gilbert, who calls his farm “Jerry’s Berries,” hopes the 2023 season will bring a better crop.
In Eastaboga, Randall Craft is opening his Craft’s Blueberry Farm only on Fridays and Saturdays this year. Last Friday was the first day in three years his customers picked their own blueberries. Because there are so few, Craft is changing the way he will operate the farm this season. Customers may not purchase any pre-picked packages of blueberries, nor will they be able to pick their own daily.
“There are a few out there,” Craft said. “I’ve picked some, but this year it’s strictly only a ‘you pick.’”
Craft’s Berry Farm is located at 4060 Eastaboga Road.
Hayes Jackson, the local urban regional extension agent, said some people are reaping blueberries from their plants.
“Sometimes, even within one county, there are differences based on where people live,” he said. “Those who live in colder valleys may get colder weather, while people who live on a ridge do not. It’s something we can’t control because we are at the whims of Mother Nature.”