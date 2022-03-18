This morning's storms bluster on through

The region awoke this morning to ominous clouds, grumbling thunder and gusty wind; rain and lightning followed, as did fears of a meteorologically bumpy evening.
The threat of a second round Friday afternoon was taken seriously by public safety and schools, but the forecast later showed those moves turned out to be just rational and normal precautions. By 3:30 p.m. nothing had happened.
Calhoun County and Oxford City school systems both dismissed classes at 1 p.m. Friday with the county system announcing all after-school events would be canceled. Oxford City Schools later announced plans for the high school junior/senior prom would continue as scheduled.
There were no reports around the local area of any significant damage or flooding and the National Weather Service had downgraded its forecast of rain accumulation from three-quarters of an inch to less than a tenth of an inch.
Although the National Weather Service maintained its Hazardous Weather Outlook posted early Friday morning, radar views Friday afternoon showed no threatening fronts moving into the area.
The Saturday forecast held partly sunny with a high near 66.