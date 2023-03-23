 Skip to main content
The ARC’s contributions recognized by commissioners

‘Consumers’ of those who take part in The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne programs. FROM LEFT: Sharlene Watkins, Phyllis Densmore, Commissioner Danny Shears, Arc outreach coordinator Pati Tiller, Johs Traywick, Doug Densmore and Tyler Traywick. Tiller thanked the Calhoun County Commissioners for their support of The Arc. Behind the visitors, from left, are Commissioners Carolyn Henderson, Terry Howell and Lee Patterson.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

Pati Tiller brought with her to Thursday’s Calhoun County Commission meeting several of the “consumers” of The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties services. Tiller is the executive director of The Arc and the coordinator for the Special Olympic program.

Danny Shears, filling in for chair Fred Wilson, recognized March as the National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

