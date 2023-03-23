The ARC’s contributions recognized by commissioners

Pati Tiller brought with her to Thursday’s Calhoun County Commission meeting several of the “consumers” of The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties services. Tiller is the executive director of The Arc and the coordinator for the Special Olympic program.
Danny Shears, filling in for chair Fred Wilson, recognized March as the National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
The proclamation stated the purpose of the recognition is to “provide understanding, encouragement and opportunities to help persons with disabilities to lead productive and fulfilling lives.”
Tiller appreciated the recognition.
“We hope to promote our clients, their skills and the contributions they make to our community,” she said.
Tiller has worked in several capacities at The Arc for the past 28 years. She said the nonprofit organization’s programs serve about 1,500 individuals.
In the comment segment of the meeting, Linda Hearn, executive director of the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center, asked for nominations for the upcoming competition for the county’s outstanding small businesses. Visit the chamber’s website to nominate businesses and their owners, calhounchamber.com.
“The Small Business Awards event is on June 8 at the Oxford Civic Center,” she said.
The chamber’s tourism director, Aubrey Maxwell, said officials at the Talladega Superspeedway have reached out to the chamber and Calhoun County residents to emphasize the importance of the speedway, and urge them to attend the biannual races and to take part in the speedway’s other events. Coming up at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, is an event called The Truck Laps & Talladega Garage Experience and Open House presented by Coolray Heating and Air.
“For $50, you can drive your car around on the track,” Maxwell said, “and the money supports the East Central Alabama Boys and Girls Clubs. The raceway presents a great face for visitors in many other ways.”
Commissioner Terry Howell encouraged pet owners to attend the Calhoun County Animal Control’s animal adoption event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Pickette’s on McClellan Boulevard. Three dogs may be adopted free because they were sponsored, which others may do. Others may adopt an animal for a $125 fee that covers the dog’s shots and deworming medications, a microchip in case it becomes lost and a coupon for a free spay or neuter treatment.
“The Animal Control staff also asks business and individuals to sponsor a dog for $125,” Howell said.
In other business Thursday, the commission:
— Passed a resolution to award a second one-year contract for body/collision repairs for county vehicles to Skinner Body Shop, Alexandria Motors Inc., Drivers Choice Inc. and Alexandria Brake and Muffler Service.
— Passed a resolution to authorize and direct Amanda Draper, a member of the staff of the commission, to serve as the absentee election manager to have and fulfill all the powers, duties and responsibilities assigned to an absentee election manager and to allow the Calhoun County administrator/treasurer to contract with a nonprofit agency for services to aid in processing absentee ballots and to execute the contract in its final form, if acceptable to the chair of the commission.
— Passed a resolution to allow the commission to continue to be the payee for a diversion grant to support the Calhoun County Juvenile Court, a program of United Way, for the remaining fiscal year of 2022-2023. The resolution allowed the chair of the commission to authorize and direct to execute, on behalf of the commission, all related and ancillary documentation necessary for the grant award.
— Passed a memorandum of agreement to allow Calhoun County through its government body, the commission, to work with the Calhoun County Sheriff, the Calhoun County Mental Health Advisory Board and Highland Health Systems. The purpose of the agreement accomplishes the purposes of providing a mental health office for the Calhoun County community.
Passed a resolution appointing Tobi Burt to fill a vacancy on the Highland Health Systems board of directors ending January of 2025.
The next meeting of the commission will be at 10 a.m., April 13.
