Teachers bid farewell to students, unusual year

ALEXANDRIA — Teachers at Alexandria Elementary decided that if kids can’t come to school, they would go to the kids.
Dozens of staff, faculty and administrators lined up in cars decorated with signs, paint and streamers at the school parking lot Tuesday afternoon. There would have been an awards ceremony for students to close out the year that day, but the COVID-19 pandemic had shut the tradition down, like so many others at the frayed ends of the school year. Teachers had been looking for some way to give their students — kindergarteners through sixth-graders — closure for the year.
Kindergarten teacher Jen Hartley sent out an email last month suggesting an end-of-year parade to her fellow instructors.
“My email blew up with replies from the rest of the staff saying, ‘Let’s do it,’” Hartley said by phone, just a few hours before the parade. “All these kids are our kids; we’re really protective of them and it seems very unfinished for the year.”
Four parade teams, each with at least 12 cars, left the school at 3 p.m. on routes plotted by Hartley through Google Maps. Each route would take about an hour, she said, trying to get to as many students in rural Alexandria’s far-flung district lines as possible. Hartley’s team had about 20 vehicles lined up 10 minutes before the parade started, decorated in signs — “We love and miss you,” “We love our Valley Cubs” — and other adornments.
A plush Queen Poppy doll — from the “Trolls” movies, for the uninitiated — poked her pink head of hair through the sunroof of special education aide Andrea Kilgore’s car, which had stuffed animals hanging out the rear windows and shiny streamers dangling from the trunk.
“I love Disney and stuffed animals, and I saw this stuffed troll, Poppy, so I just started going through my house and finding what I could find,” Kilgore said. “Hopefully the kids seeing their teachers will put a smile on their face and bring some joy before summer starts.”
Families who didn’t live on the travel routes waited elsewhere for the parade to roll by. One little girl stood with her mother just down the street from the school.
Another family, the Luhns, had parked on Post Oak Road, near one of the twin Mapco locations on U.S. 431. Parents Fred and Jackie, and kids Nicholas, Jayden and Joseph — ranging from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade — watched and waved as a parade line drove by just a few minutes past 3 p.m., hazard lights on and horns honking as staff recognized the kids watching them. They enjoyed the parade, said Jackie, especially because the boys had spotted some of their favorite teachers.
“They were supposed to graduate today,” she said. “I feel like this is a good way to say bye to the teachers until next year.”
Switching to distance learning had come with challenges, she and Fred agreed; keeping play time and work time separate for three young boys is no small feat. Though the family had managed that challenge, the parents said they hoped the world might be back to normal by August, when classes reconvene.
“Right now we're going to go home and have some cupcakes and a little party for them, so they can feel like they graduated,” said Fred.
Derek Cobb, principal of the school, said he and his staff also hoped for a typical fall semester. The staff misses the children, he said — teachers tend to do their job out of love, he explained — and he was proud of Hartley for her parade suggestion.
“Teachers, probably more than any profession, are used to dealing with change and having to make adjustments,” Cobb said. “As educators, it’s what we do.”
A return to normal depends on the state Department of Education, he said, which in turn will base decisions on the pandemic status later this year.
Meanwhile, professional development courses for teachers scheduled this summer have been switched to virtual settings, he said, and educators are including possible distance education in their fall planning, just in case.
Hartley said she was ready for school to be back in session, too.
“We all want to be back on schedule and back to normal. It’s almost like you feel like you don’t have a sense of purpose,” Hartley said. Sometimes she’ll check the clock and think about what she’d be doing in class, if school were still in session, she said. “We miss our kids and we hope they’re staying safe. We love them from wherever we are, and we can’t wait to get back.”