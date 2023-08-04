 Skip to main content
Out of grief comes a festival

Talladega Bluegrass & Fingerstyle Guitar Festival set for Aug. 11-13

Curvin Family

Paul Curvin’s family enjoyed the opportunities their late husband and father gave them until he died a year ago. His music and connections kept their home filled with friends from the world of bluegrass and a particular style of guitar playing. Shown here are Curvin’s daughter, Dana Curvin; his wife, Brenda; and daughter Tracy Flynn, all holding his photo.

A year and a half ago, 71-year-old Paul Curvin of Wellington laid down one of his beloved guitars after performing at a local bluegrass event. The well-known guitar player told his family he wanted to go directly to the hospital — he left the guitar behind as he headed toward his car. 

At that moment, time began to stand still for the Curvin family.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 