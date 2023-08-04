Talladega Bluegrass & Fingerstyle Guitar Festival set for Aug. 11-13

A year and a half ago, 71-year-old Paul Curvin of Wellington laid down one of his beloved guitars after performing at a local bluegrass event. The well-known guitar player told his family he wanted to go directly to the hospital — he left the guitar behind as he headed toward his car.
At that moment, time began to stand still for the Curvin family.
Curvin was a larger-than-life, self-taught guitar player from childhood. He had become known nationwide by professionals in the field for his skill in finger-style guitar playing, which fans say is a richer, more complex method of playing.
Also, he never met a stranger, and has been remembered by fans and friends because of his large presence, gray beard and robust personality.
On the day he laid down his guitar, Curvin’s daughter, Dana Curvin, 50, accompanied her father to Stringfellow Hospital, and by the time his other daughter, Tracy Flynn, 53, and his wife, Brenda, drove there, he had already been admitted. After the next day with tests and no diagnosis, the doctor decided to conduct an exploratory surgery to determine the cause of the symptoms that Curvin was describing.
“On that day, a storm was developing with possibly a tornado in it,” said Flynn, “and Mother told us all to get home before the storm hit while she stayed with Daddy. Around 7:30 that evening she called me and quietly said, ‘Tracy, he didn’t make it.’”
Flynn paused for several seconds as she remembered her disbelief.
The shock the family felt spread quickly throughout the guitar-playing world, and the family began to rely on the lessons Curvin had taught them. One of them was “be strong and keep going,” said Flynn.
The Curvins’ life was unique
When the daughters were growing up, Flynn said, her daddy’s custom was to invite a steady stream of bluegrass singers, songwriters and guitar players into the family’s small house.
“He was like the pied piper,” said Flynn about her father’s magnetism, “and he loved to cook for everyone.”
Curvin was a family man. He adored his wife, Brenda, and the two were in love until the day he died, according to their daughter.
“They had dated since seventh grade. Both attended Duke Elementary School and then Alexandria schools,” said Flynn. “Throughout our lives, it was Brenda and Paul, Paul and Brenda, and they always held hands and laughed often. Dad worked at M&H Value in Anniston, and mother is a butcher at Edwards Grocery on County Road 204 in Jacksonville.”
The family’s bluegrass hobby often had them traveling on the weekends so Curvin could perform and play throughout the Southeast. Closer to home, they enjoyed attending the longstanding Foggy Hollow Festival in Webster’s Chapel. One day, the well-known band IIIrd Time Out, along with its standup bass player, Ed Loudermilk, were at Foggy Hollow, and Loudermilk didn’t have a place to spend the night. Curvin gave him and a friend permission to set up a tent, and by the next morning, the two had formed a close bond. From that day onward, the two became best friends. Often, Loudermilk, who is from Eastanollee, Ga., would bring his dog to go duck hunting with Curvin. Also, they enjoyed fishing together.
According to Flynn, Loudermilk was one of the musicians who was struggling during the months after Curvin’s death.
“Paul Curvin was one of the best friends I’ve ever had,” said Loudermilk, owner of Ed Loudermilk Music Productions. “When I heard the news, it was tough. Shortly afterward, I wanted to do some kind of festival to bring people back together in that region.”
Loudermilk is pleased to bring so many award-winning music artists to the Talladega area.
