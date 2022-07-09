Survey shows the traits wanted for a new superintendent

Terry Jenkins, a search consultant with the Alabama Association of School Boards, said a recent survey showed that many people in the community care about who will be the next superintendent for the Calhoun County Board of Education.
The board signed a contract with the AASB to help them survey the parents, teachers, staff employees, students, and community members in hopes of hiring the best candidate for the job after Donald Turner resigned his position in May.
The document is entitled “Superintendent Search Community Engagement Survey Results,” and it is available on the system’s website under “District.”
“There was above average response,” Jenkins said at a called meeting of the board Thursday. “You had about the same number of responses as Huntsville, and they are a much larger school system.”
In total, 850 respondents filled out a questionnaire and responded to questions regarding several issues about the system and a new superintendent. The system is the largest in Calhoun County and includes seven elementary schools, three middle schools and seven high schools.
Regarding the system, the survey asked respondents to identify the strength of the system, the key skills they feel necessary for a superintendent to have, answers to questions about the most important issues and challenges a new superintendent might face and other preferences.
The largest two groups of respondents were the parents of current students, 45 percent, and Calhoun County School’s employees, 33 percent. Twelve percent of those who responded were community members, and the remaining percentages were categorized with smaller groups with five or less percent representing students, parents of private-school and home-schooled students, and others.
Vice president of the board, Julie Hood, said they were pleased with the high number of responses.
“We value the opinions of our stakeholders, and we appreciate their time completing the community engagement survey. The data has provided great information for us to consider in our search for a new superintendent.”
The answers to the question asking about the strengths of the Calhoun County School System revealed that the three top are having skilled, caring teachers, strong community support and effective administrators.
Other strengths, in order from most to least importance, are safety, students getting the help they need, employees trying to improve, athletics, professional development, elementary school programs, Career and Technical Education programs and technology.
In the area of “Importance of Key Skills,” the respondents rated as “very significant” having a superintendent who can recruit and retain a quality staff, create a good working environment for employees and address problems promptly and firmly.
The rating of “important” included listening to others’ views before making decisions, communicating with parents and community members, developing/leading an effective leadership team, preparing students for college/careers, performing successfully in his or her current job,building relationships with parents and community leaders and raising achievement for all students. The lowest emphasis on four other skills include finding a superintendent with the ability to work with the board, manage budgets/finances, close achievement gaps and implement a strategic plan.
In the area of “Issues and Challenges” that a superintendent may face, the survey revealed he or she needs the ability to retain well-performing teachers, which was the only issue or challenge rated “very significant.”
A superintendent’s ability to improve employee morale was listed as important.
In the area of the work experience, two ratings were mentioned as important: having served as a teacher or a principal.
Forty-one percent of the respondents stated that a superintendent should have a minimum of a master’s degree and forty percent stated that having an Education Specialist’s Degree or certification was important. Holding an EDS allows an educator to focus their interests to a particular area, such as teaching children with special needs, becoming an administrator or understanding early childhood education.
Forty percent of the respondents had no preference about the origin of where a superintendent should be hired from. Thirty-six stated he or she should come from outside the school system and 25 percent said the hiring should come from a pool of the existing Calhoun County School employees.
The survey’s results show that the “very significant” key traits a superintendent should have is that he or she is student-focused, accountable and articulate. Of other importance, each should be personally driven, have leadership abilities, be collaborative, have executive ability and be equitable when dealing with others.
Fifty-eight percent of respondents should find a “very different candidate” from previous superintendents, “one who is ready to take the system in a significantly different direction.”
The survey breaks down the type of respondents into other classifications, such as students, teachers, staff members, community, etc.