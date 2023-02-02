 Skip to main content
Superintendent: Alexandria’s three schools likely to stay

Alexandria school meeting

Calhoun County schools Superintendent José Reyes speaks to members of the Alexandria community Wednesday evening meeting at the community's middle school.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

The Alexandria community will likely keep its three schools, due in part to the student enrollment being the highest of the school groupings in the Calhoun County school system. Only one Alexandria grade would need to be moved.

On Wednesday evening, members of the Calhoun County Board of Education and the Alexandria residents listened to Superintendent José Reyes’ presentation about the status of the Alexandria schools. The meeting was the third in a series of community meetings; no dates have been set yet for Ohatchee, Wellborn, Pleasant Valley or Weaver schools.

