Sunday alcohol sales up for Tuesday vote in Calhoun County

Employees at the Package Store in Alexandria are sure that some Calhoun County shoppers want Sunday alcohol sales: They knock on the door every Sunday while the business is closed.
“The owner comes in Sundays to do reports, and he always has people knocking on the door,” said Retha Pruitt, store manager.
Those would-be shoppers voting in Tuesday’s election can decide whether Sunday sales should be made legal in unincorporated Calhoun County, if they live in affected areas. Ballots will include a question asking whether voters “favor the legal sale of alcoholic beverages” for on- and off-premise consumption outside city limits on Sundays after 2 a.m.
Pruitt said she thought the store might add an extra day if the referendum passes. The demand seems to be there.
“People are already asking if we’re open on Sundays,” she said, noting that the store is usually open on holidays — if they don’t land on Sunday, at least.
The Calhoun County Commission approved the referendum in October, reasoning that residents should decide for themselves, commission chairman Tim Hodges explained at the time. A bill was introduced to the state House of Representatives in March that allowed Alabama counties to hold referendums on the subject, according to county administrator Mark Tyner.
The city of Oxford had left the decision up to a referendum in July, in which the city voted almost 2 to 1 in favor of allowing Sunday sales. The council approved an ordinance the next week that allowed sales to begin in September, joining Anniston, Weaver, Jacksonville and Piedmont. Hobson City and Ohatchee are the only municipalities to still prohibit Sunday sales.
According to Ellie Taylor, president of the Alabama Grocers Association, the choice to allow Sunday sales makes shopping more convenient for customers and makes holding community events, meetings and conventions more attractive in areas with Sunday sales than in those without.
Grocery stores, she said, would see an impact too.
“They’re not only not buying alcohol, but the items going into the cart along with it,” she said. “You could see it in Anniston and Oxford when they had the Talladega race; consumers want to go in and purchase not only alcohol but all their items for their tailgate.”
Grocery stores have a low profit margin — around 1 percent, she said — so any edge in remaining relevant is welcome.
“It’s a customer convenience issue, and also trying to keep these stores viable in the market,” she said.
Sam Moussa, owner of Samco convenience stores throughout the county, said his attorney had been in conversations with Anniston leaders to annex some of Moussa’s stores into the city limits, allowing him to sell alcohol on Sundays.
“At some of my stores my competitors across the street can sell alcohol,” Moussa said. “The county is just giving away its revenue.”