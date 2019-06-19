Occasional summer showers in northeastern Alabama will likely continue throughout the week, weather forecasts say.
“You’ll see typical summer activities, with scattered showers in the afternoon,” said Meredith Wyatt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Calera.
According to Wyatt, afternoon showers are likely for the area between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. throughout the remainder of the week, with storms possible on Thursday afternoon.
“There’s a marginal risk for severe storms on Thursday,” Wyatt said.
Tornadoes are unlikely, Wyatt said, with damaging winds and hail being the main threat.
“We track and update our forecasts, but that’s what it looks like right now,” Wyatt said.
The likelihood of rain will dial back some by the weekend, according to Wyatt, with a 30 percent chance on Saturday and Sunday as temperatures reach the low 90s.