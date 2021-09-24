Stovall receives 36-month sentence after plea deal

BIRMINGHAM — Jack David Stovall II was handed a 36-month prison sentence Friday after entering a plea agreement on a charge of being a convicted felon who illegally possessed a firearm.
In a sentencing hearing at the Robert Vance Federal Building, the Anniston man’s defense attorney, Bill Broome, offered a plea agreement that allowed for a prison sentence longer than the recommended 24-30 months in exchange for other investigations being dropped.
In what Broome called a “global settlement,” there were potentially other charges that could have been brought in coming investigations, including Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges. The longer sentence took those charges off the table, including any additional charges resulting from the investigation of the raid that occurred April 9. Any such charges would no longer be filed.
“Mr. Stovall is 73 years old,” Broome said. “He wanted to be out to see his young daughter graduate from high school.”
Broome said they weren’t afraid to go to trial on the gun charge, but he was detained without bond due to his criminal history.
“By the time we had fought all the cases that could potentially have been brought, two or three years would have passed,” Broome said. “And we could have lost.”
U.S. District Judge Corey Maze agreed to the plea, as well as a $40,000 fine recommended by the Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Osborne, and 36 months supervised release following the prison sentence itself.
Contacted at her Birmingham office Friday afternoon, Osborne said she was not allowed to comment on the case.
Commenting in a general sense, though, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said, “The Anniston area is a focus of our ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime, and especially gun crimes, in this district. We are grateful for the work of the Anniston Police Department and FBI on this important case.”
FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. added, “Today's sentence is the culmination of a great law enforcement cooperative effort to bring Stovall to justice. I want to thank the Anniston Police Department, my agents, and all of our partners for their tireless work in this case.”
Arrested April 9, Stovall received credit from the judge for the months passed since he'd been incarcerated, brought on by a motion from his attorney.
Stovall’s family members, including his sister and two young daughters, were in attendance at the hearing, blowing him kisses through their masks.