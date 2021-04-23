Storm-weary area looks back on 2011 tornado outbreak

Ask most people in Calhoun County where they were when the tornado hit, and they’re likely to reply, “Which one?”
Not Johnny Douthitt. April 27, 2011, is a date he can’t forget.
“It got me two ways,” he said. “April 27, 1970, is the day I got drafted into the military, and April 27 was the day my wife died.”
Ruby Douthitt of Ohatchee was one of nine Calhoun County residents who died 10 years ago next week, when the worst tornado outbreak in a generation hit the southeastern U.S., spawning tornadoes from Texas to the Carolinas. Alabama was hit the worst, with 238 people killed. An EF-4 storm ripped through Calhoun County from Ohatchee to Piedmont, leaving a carpet of ruined houses and broken trees that in some cases was a half-mile wide.
The storms flung tiny, hard-hit towns like Phil Campbell and Hackleburg into the national spotlight. And it’s likely that in the coming week, people in those cities will pause to remember what was lost and what was rebuilt.
Here, in a rural community struck by storm after storm, it’s a little more complicated.
‘Unlucky’
Pleasant Valley farmer Allen Evans spent much of last week prying twisted metal sheets from his old chickenhouse out of the trees and loading them on a truck to be hauled away. It’s the same thing he was doing ten years ago this week. New decade, new storm.
“I don’t know how you describe how I feel,” Evans said. “I guess I feel unlucky.”
The Evans farm takes up much of the hollow that gives Pleasant Valley its name. For decades before April 27, 2011, drivers on Pleasant Valley Road would round a corner and see, first, a picture-perfect little white church, and then rolling green pasture with a farmhouse, a red barn and a majestic oak tree. The only sign of 21st century agriculture was a pair of long chickenhouses near the road.
Then came April 27. A few hours before the tornado, a freak straight-line wind blew through Angel and Pleasant Valley, toppling the tree, ripping up part of the chicken houses, destroying the barn.
By March 25 of this year, Evans had rebuilt. He was at Green’s Store in Williams when he heard news of a storm approaching. He got home in time to take shelter.
“They say a tornado sounds like a freight train,” he said. “I didn’t hear a freight train. I heard flying tin.”
Metal from the chicken houses was blasted into the trees across the street. One sheet of it still stands, wrapped around the top of pine tree near his house, unreachable.
No chickens were hurt. Evans is a cattle farmer, with a herd of 300 to 400, and he uses the old chickenhouses for storage. One of his cows died in the storm, five were injured, and he has sold 100 since March 25. The storm blew down the fences keeping them in.
“I’m hoping they’ll stay, but they’re on the honor system,” he said.
It’s all eerily similar to what happened 10 years ago. It has Evans thinking.
“Two tornadoes and two droughts, in 10 years,” he said. “It seems like God is trying to tell us something.”
Evans doesn’t presume to know what that something is. He said he has wondered whether it’s global warming, or whether it’s just a normal cycle with stormy and non-stormy periods.
‘Nature is in charge’
He’s not the only one who’s thinking about those patterns.
“It seems like there’s a storm, and then the next time it’s just a couple of miles over, and then the next time it’s just a couple of miles over,” Douthitt, the April 27 survivor, said.
The April 27 and March 25 storms covered roughly similar paths, through Ohatchee and into northern Calhoun County toward Piedmont. A tornado on March 19, 2018, followed more or less the path of Alabama 204, from Wellington and into the city of Jacksonville, where hundreds of houses were damaged or destroyed. That same night, an EF-0 mini-twister rattled Weaver.
Between the four storms, Calhoun County has an outsized number of tornado veterans — and two-tornado veterans.
“We’re just in a climatologically favorable area for tornadoes,” said John De Block, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Calera.
By “we,” Block means Alabamians, and the Deep South more generally. Scientists sometimes speak of a “tornado alley” between Oklahoma and Nebraska, with the Deep South a close second. De Block said that in truth it’s more like a tornado boomerang, one vast L-shaped zone that’s a hot spot for twisters.
But while much of Oklahoma is sparsely populated, Alabama is covered in small towns, rolling hills and tall pines just waiting to snap. De Block said that in lower-powered storms, the more common EF-1s and EF-2s, trees do much of the damage.
Maybe other landforms play a role, De Block said, steering winds to a certain area. De Block doesn’t put much weight on that theory, though, because of the raw power of tornadoes.
“You might think a mountain or a valley might be immune, but Nature is in charge,” he said.
De Block said it’s too early to say whether climate change is increasing the number of storms.
Calhoun Countians may feel deja vu when a storm siren goes off, but De Block said April 27 really did change the way people respond to storms.
“On April 27, we learned more about the epidemiology of people killed in storms,” he said. Forecasters began advising people to wear helmets in their storm shelters, to avoid head injuries. After further storms, that advice expanded: wear hard-soled shoes and long pants, to help you get around in the debris if a storm hits.
Forecasters are still refining their advice, storm by storm. During the March 25 storm, Calhoun County residents repeatedly got automated cell phone messages about tornado warnings long before the county was actually in the warning box. De Block said the false alerts were caused by a quirk in a computer program, which limited how complex the shape of a warning box could be when drawn into a weather service computer.
De Block said he believes the problem is fixed. But if you get a warning meant for a neighboring county next time around, he said, do pay attention.
“If it’s in the next-door county, you should be on your toes anyway,” he said.
Rebuilding again
Johnny Douthitt was on his toes on March 25. When that storm warning came, he was at his house in Ohatchee, rebuilt on the site of the one destroyed 10 years ago. He went across the street to seek shelter with a relative.
“When I hear that warning, I put more close attention on it now,” he said.
Douthitt came out of the storm without damage. There was storm debris in a nearby pond, and insulation in his yard, a reminder that someone nearby got hit.
Douthitt, now 70, is still at work. Business at D & D Detailing, his auto-detailing shop on U.S. 431, is strong despite the pandemic, he said. He lived at the detailing shop for the first year after the storm. Today his workspace looks like a cross between a showroom and a fastidiously clean man-cave. A big-screen TV blares in the background as he cleans shiny Humvees and sparkling motorcycles.
A few years after the April 27 storm, the communities of Ohatchee and Wellington had an oddly pristine look. Some wrecked houses gave way to bare lots, scraped clean of debris. Elsewhere, new houses sprung up. Trees were fewer and shorter than they were before, as if a developer had razed a forest and started anew.
Today, after 10 years of growth and more recent storms, the scars of April 27 on the landscape are hard to see. You had to know what was there before, and what was lost.
Douthitt said he’s still hurt by the loss of his wife, but he has no plan to do anything on April 27 to mark the storm’s anniversary.
“It’s a psychological thing,” he said.
On his farm in Pleasant Valley, Evans said he’ll rebuild just one more time, and then he’ll quit. Repairing fences alone will take him a year, he said.
A few minutes later, he takes it back.
“Either you man up or you quit, and I’m not a quitter,” he said.