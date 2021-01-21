Steady finances greet school board in 2021

The Calhoun County Board of Education returned from a nearly two-month meeting hiatus to hear that the school system is on track for its new budget year — an outcome that seemed unlikely in the summer.
Chief Financial Officer John Godwin told board members Thursday afternoon that October and November financial statements — which had been held through December due to the holidays — showed a system about on track with expectations. At the end of November, he said, Calhoun County Schools had $23.3 million in the general fund, representing 3.72 months of reserve cash. Alabama law states that schools are required to keep at least one month’s operating expenses in reserve.
Expenses and revenues were both up in the two-month span, Godwin said, owing to one-time costs like contracts for school resource officers, radio services for school transportation and insurance premiums. Revenue from property taxes had also started to roll in, he explained, a temporary boost.
“They’ll taper off and level out as we go through the next months,” Godwin said.
In April, Godwin predicted losses as great as $1 million when the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold and students left schools, stopped buying lunches or attending in-person classes.
During its brief meeting, the board:
— Approved this year’s student calendar. Superintendent Donald Turner noted that changes from the state level would be easy to handle, if they arrived, with some alternate plans.
— Declared some items surplus.
— Went into and adjourned from an executive session to discuss the name and character of a school board employee.