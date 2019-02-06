In a state inundated with influenza reports, Calhoun County appears to be a healthy haven, according to data from the State Department of Public Health, but officials say that conclusion isn’t necessarily accurate.
The department divides the state into eight regions and the only one without “significant influenza activity” is the northeastern region, which includes Calhoun, Cleburne, Cherokee, Clay, Etowah, St. Clair and Talladega counties.
But don’t break out the celebratory bowls of chicken soup just yet. The reason for the low number of cases in the northeast region is likely due to a lack of reporting from health care providers in the area — think hospitals, clinics and health departments — according to the immunization director of the State Department of Health, Cindy Lesinger.
The northeast region, she said, was listed as having “significant” flu activity over the previous three weeks.
“It would be highly unusual for a region to have no cases of the flu this time of year,” she said. “What it probably means is that there isn’t enough data to accurately report on the area’s flu cases.”
Lesinger expects the actual number of flu cases to be closer to that of the other regions across the state, especially because the state as a whole is listed as having “widespread” cases.
The Mobile region, limited to that county, is ranked between “no significant influenza reported” and “widespread,” the designation applied to all the rest of the state, aside from the northeast sector. “Widespread” is the most severe designation on the Public Health Department’s spectrum.
The department relies on data submitted voluntarily from hospitals and other health care providers. The data is a reflection of a region’s number of people reporting symptoms of influenza-like illnesses. That includes a fever of 100 or higher and coughing and or a sore throat, according to the Public Health Department’s website. There is no requirement for a positive flu test when determining the number of patients with influenza-like illnesses.
“The number one way to prevent the flu is to get the flu shot,” Lesinger said. “It’s not too late. Anyone wishing to prevent the flu or decrease the severity of the flu should get the flu shot.”
She recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot to decrease their chances of contraction.
“It takes two weeks after the shot to build up an immunity to the disease,” she said. “That’s where the myth comes from where people think they can contract the flu from the shot. People who experience that have contracted the disease before getting the shot or during that two week period.”
The current flu shot appears to cover most strains of the flu this season, according to Lesinger. She also said those who have contracted the flu are infectious two days before the onset of any symptoms.
She advises those with flu-like symptoms to stay home from work or school and to cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing with tissue or a shirt sleeve. She also advises everyone to wash hands frequently during the flu season.
