Staff at DHR recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

About two dozen blue balloons floated upward toward a blue-and-white spring sky in west Anniston Thursday morning in symbolic recognition of services available locally to combat child abuse and its effects.
Held at the Calhoun County office of the Alabama Department of Human Resources, the balloon release was intended “to bring awareness to the community to know we are here,” said Brittany Stevens, the program supervisor for intake and child-abuse investigations at DHR.
The Calhoun County DHR staff oversaw the balloons’ release. Volunteers and interns from Jacksonville State University also attended the event.
“National Child Abuse Prevention Month is a chance to highlight the community’s important role in stopping child abuse before it starts,” said Calhoun County DHR executive director Courtney Clark. “Every adult in Calhoun County can help ensure the safety and well-being of our children by remaining vigilant and speaking up at the first sign of abuse.”
One volunteer with the Citizens Against Sexual Abuse (CASA) program who attended the event, Maya Walker, brought along her two sons, Nehemiah and Noah. She has volunteered throughout the past year.
“I love kids,” Walker said. “I feel as if I am giving back to the community and helping the world be a better place.”
Laura Miller, the executive director of CASA’s Cheaha affiliate of the national nonprofit program, said the organization exists to be a voice for children who have been sexually abused. The Cheaha affiliate covers Calhoun and St. Clair County.
“When our trained volunteers go to court, they tell the judges what they have seen when working with the parents and the child,” Miller said. “We are another set of ears and eyes, and we always need more funds and volunteers.”
To donate, visit www.cheahacasa.org. Those who wish to volunteer, call (334) 610-6559.
The phone number to report suspected cases of child abuse is 256-240-2150. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The U.S. Child Protective Services department dates back to 1974 when the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act was passed began with the purpose of preventing, identifying and treating child abuse and neglect. Now, the department’s staff also investigates suspected cases of the abuse of senior citizens.