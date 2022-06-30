Split Independence Day celebrations this year

Because Independence Day falls on Monday this year, communities and cities are gearing up to celebrate on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Visitors will enjoy highs in the 80s with thunderstorms popping up from time to time to cool things off.
Friday, July 1:
5 p.m. JaxFest festival and fireworks. The gates will open at 5 p.m. at the Jacksonville High School football field. Featured will be food vendors and crafts. The band PARRIS will perform at 7 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Free to attend. No alcohol allowed.
Saturday, July 2:
1 p.m. “Celebrate with a Bang: The History and Chemistry of Fireworks!” at 1 p.m. at the Berman Museum, 840 Museum Dr., Anniston. Those who attend will hear about the beginnings of the fireworks industry in ancient China and how it continues today. The price is included in museum admission and is free for members.
8 a.m. Freedom Fest Car Show, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford. Call Kip Chappell, 256-343-8017. Cost for showing a car is $10, and there is no deadline for registering.
Monday, July 4:
9 a.m. Oxford’s Freedom Festival begins at 8 a.m. with the Around the Lake Ramble, a walk for senior adults. At 8:30, the lineup at the baseball parking lot will begin for a 9 a.m. parade. Children dressed in patriotic clothing may walk or ride in non-motorized vehicles down McCullars Lane. Children must wear helmets if riding. In case of rain, go inside the civic center.
At 9:15 a.m., the official opening ceremony takes place at Liberty Park. At 9:30 a.m., a petting zoo will open near the Civic Center, tricycle and bicycles races for those who are wearing their helmets, and also a pet show near the swimming pool. A carnival will be held from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m. inside the Civic Center. At 1 p.m., swim races take place at the pool. $2 admission. The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At 9 p.m., there will be fireworks at the Oxford Lake.
10 a.m. Anniston Museum Feed the Animals program, sponsored by the Anniston Rotary Club, is from 10 to 11 a.m. and allows attendees to feed and greet the animal residents on the grounds. The cost is $2 per feed.
1:30 p.m. The Lincoln Landing Celebration and Fireworks event begins with vendors and craft booths at 1:30 p.m. A concert features American Idol finalist Mike Parker and others beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting until 6 or 7 p.m. The fireworks show begins at dark, around 8:15 or 8:30 p.m. at 740 Travis Drive. All events are free. Bring folding chairs. The events take place on lakefront property at Logan Martin Lake. Call Les Robinson, director of Lincoln’s Landing at 256-276-4925 for more information.
3 p.m. Piedmont’s Second Annual Independence Day celebration is from3 to 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Sports Complex, 5960 Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy. The festivities include an inflatable water slide and a bouncy house (3-8:30 p.m.) The horse rides, petting zoo and Sam the Balloon Man will be available from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The Piedmont Veterans Association Honor Guard with Denise Campbell will be at 3 p.m. The entertainment includes the Kings of Swing (5-7 p.m.). Campbell will sing the national anthem again when the fireworks begin at 8:30 p.m. Vendors will be present throughout the day.Bring lawn chairs, tents and/or blankets, along with a change of clothes for wet children.
4 p.m. Heflin Main Street Golf Car & Bike Parade, 4 p.m. Begins at Cleburne County Courthouse and ends at the Heflin City Park where there will be live music, inflatables, free watermelon, Bonnie Balloon and fireworks at 9 p.m.