“Spin-up” tornadoes possible Saturday in Calhoun County; heavy rain no long in the forecast

Brief tornadoes may be possible in Calhoun County on Saturday as Hurricane Delta moves by Alabama, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm is forecast to land in Louisiana on Friday afternoon and cut a path north-northwest across Mississippi, dipping its toes into Alabama’s northwest corner as it moves. Gary Goggins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Calera, said central Alabama could see “spin-up” tornadoes between 1 and 9 p.m. Saturday, a product of instability brought on by Delta.
“Most of the time those are short-lived,” Goggins said Thursday morning. “They’re tornadoes that can be tricky, in terms of seeing them out there.”
The best thing county residents can do is to be weather-aware, Goggins said. The weather service may issue a tornado watch if conditions are correct, which locals can keep track of with a weather radio or by subscribing to the county Emergency Management Agency’s alert system online at calhounema.org.
“We don’t know if that’s going to be the case yet,” Goggins said.
Tropical storms tend to give off weaker-than-usual thunderstorms, according to the meteorologist, so damaging straight-line winds are expected to be isolated, if they occur at all.
Rain is likely tomorrow through Saturday, but not the 2-3 inches of rain forecast earlier for Calhoun County, Goggins said. That amount of rain is now more likely in northwest Alabama.
Flooding should be unlikely in northeast Alabama.
Goggins has gotten calls about outdoor events scheduled for the weekend, he said, and has told callers to watch out for scattered showers and strong breezes.
“Stay weather aware Friday through Saturday,” Goggins cautioned.