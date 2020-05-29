Some summer camps reopen with rules for social distancing

Summer camps, like any other organization, have had a difficult time parsing the pandemic and what it means for their programs in June.
Some Calhoun County day camps will open as planned, though with social distancing rules in effect to try to limit the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Others have postponed their sessions until July, waiting to see if the pandemic may ease off.
The YMCA of Calhoun County and the city of Anniston are both among those opening on time. Fewer children will be accepted into their programs, and some parts of the programs will have changed — YMCA kids won’t head to Camp Hamilton this year, for instance — but the core camp experience will be preserved.
“I know the PARD department has a heart for the youth, and that’s why they worked so hard to make sure that when the time came, it would be a possibility,” said city of Anniston spokesman Jackson Hodges, speaking about the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. “We want to see it through, but see it through as safely as possible.”
Kids in the city’s day camp programs at the Aquatic and Fitness Center, Wiggins and Norwood Hodges community centers will still get to swim, cook, play games and work on arts and crafts. The community centers will be limited to 30 children, and the Aquatic Center will top out at 40; both will have waiting lists, in case any families drop out of the program.
Maggie Burn Owens, chief executive officer at the YMCA of Calhoun County, said programs at the Y will have capacity reductions as well, capping at 60 kids per week-long session for nine weeks, down from as many as 100 per week in prior years. Sessions will be held at the YMCA instead of Camp Hamilton, she said, with children divided into smaller groups in separate classrooms. The reduction, she said, was to meet 50 percent capacity standards set by the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Owens has been on frequent conference calls with national and local YMCA contacts, she said, strategizing a successful summer.
“The kids have gone through this pandemic too, and we want to try to keep their life as normal as can be,” Owens said.
The summer programs at the YMCA will have more of an enrichment focus, she said, with easygoing learning experiences and trips to Zinn Park across the street for kickball and other physical activities.
ADPH released a lengthy list of guidelines for camp leaders to implement, including procedures for dropping off and picking up children, like staggered pickup times with limited direct contact between parents and staff, routine handwashing for campers, frequent cleaning and sanitization, and continuous monitoring for symptoms of the virus.
Hodges said campers and staff will have their temperature taken each day, and parents will be asked to stay in their cars when picking up and dropping off kids. Each camper and parent will get a list of rules to keep in mind, he said.
Meanwhile, Camp Lee Christian Retreat Center, a camp off Choccolocco Road in Anniston, will stay closed until at least July, according to camp director Kevin McDade.
“After reviewing the CDC guidelines and recommendations by the American Camp Association, we do not feel that we can responsibly do camp if it is required for everyone to continue social distancing at 6 feet apart,” McDade wrote in a statement posted to the camp’s social media page. “At this time, we have not cancelled our July camps. The Camp Lee Board will be meeting again on Thursday, June 4, to determine the status for July camps.”
In his statement, McDade acknowledged that “there will be financial implications for the ministry at Camp Lee,” and wrote that the camp board of directors is working on a plan to carry the camp through the rest of the year.
Attempts to reach spokespersons at Camp Mac in Munford and Camp Cottaquilla near White Plains were unsuccessful Friday.