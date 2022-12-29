 Skip to main content
Snip-It Ticket spay/neuter program continues for county dogs and cats

Calhoun County Animal Control reminds residents the “Snip-It Ticket” program, administered by the County Commission in conjunction with Alabama Spay/Neuter, is continuing.

The program has issued more than 5,820 vouchers since it began in 2019, its goal being to prevent more kittens and puppies from being born without owners to care for them.

