Snip-It Ticket spay/neuter program continues for county dogs and cats

Calhoun County Animal Control reminds residents the “Snip-It Ticket” program, administered by the County Commission in conjunction with Alabama Spay/Neuter, is continuing.
The program has issued more than 5,820 vouchers since it began in 2019, its goal being to prevent more kittens and puppies from being born without owners to care for them.
Residents in the unincorporated area of the county can request vouchers in the amount of $25.
For those residents residing within a municipality, or its associated police jurisdiction, the costs will be as follows: female dog spay, $65; male dog neuter, $50; female cat spay, $50; and male cat neuter, $35.
The exception to those costs is if a specific municipality contributes to this program. The amount of participation will result in a reduction of amounts. For example, the town of Ohatchee, the city of Jacksonville and the city of Oxford have committed to subsidize $15 per voucher issued to residents within their respective municipal limits.
To ensure this program remains available to as many Calhoun County residents as possible, the program limits the number of “Snip-It Tickets” purchased to five per household, restricted to residents of Calhoun County. No other qualifying restrictions have been enacted at this time.
Call the County Commission office at 256-241-2800 prior to arriving in person to inquire about the specific cost at your location within the county. Only checks or money orders are accepted.
Once a voucher is purchased from Calhoun County, the pet owner will need to call Alabama Spay/Neuter and make an appointment at either 205-956-0012 or 877-334-9738.
When the owner makes the appointment, they need to let Alabama Spay/Neuter know they have a “Snip-It Ticket” to pay for the surgery.
If the pet is not current on their rabies vaccination, Alabama Spay/Neuter will provide the vaccination when they are there for the surgery at a charge of $22, which will be billed to the owner. If the pet is current on their rabies vaccination, Alabama Spay/Neuter will need the pet owner to bring the rabies certificate (not the tag) with them when they bring the pet for the appointment. Alabama Spay/Neuter will make a copy of the rabies certificate for their medical records and send the original back with the pet.
There are no surgery surcharges under this program for weight, in-heat or pregnancy. There is a $22 surcharge for cryptorchid males and pets that have an umbilical hernia, which will be repaired at the time of surgery.
Calhoun County Animal Control says both occurrences are rare but do happen from time to time.
Any other additional service or vaccinations would be at the owner’s request and paid for by the owner.
Pre-payment in full is preferred for any additional services and the appointment will be made without the full copay, with the balance being due on the day of the appointment. If the owner does not attend their appointment and does not provide a notice of two business days of their cancellation, a charge of $22 rescheduling fee per appointment broken will be assessed.
Alabama Spay/Neuter offers free transportation to and from Word Alive Church, 122 Allendale Road in Oxford. Pick-up is on the second Monday of each month at 6 a.m. and the pet is returned at noon the next day.
The owner can also take their pets directly to Alabama Spay/Neuter at 2721 Crestwood Boulevard, Irondale.
If the owner chooses to take their pet directly to the clinic, they will be scheduled at the next available opening at the owner’s convenience. When bringing their pet directly to the clinic, the owner will need to be at the location at 7:30 a.m. and return the same day at 4:30 p.m.
