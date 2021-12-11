Showers and storms sweep state, nothing more serious

Alabama is in less of a threat from the super cell storm that spanned across several states and wracked Kentucky with destruction, according to Jason Holmes with the National Weather Service.
“Right now we have a line of showers and storms in Blount County, and that stretches down to Tuscaloosa County and portions of Sumter County — near the interstate 59 corridor,” Holmes said Saturday morning. “It’s going to continue to move east at 35 miles per hour.”
Holmes said the tornado watch that was issued for northwest Alabama has been canceled. As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, there were no tornado warnings in Alabama, according to Holmes.
“The main threat is going to be strong straight-line winds that could exceed 60 mph,” “There’s still a small risk of a tornado, but it’s not enough to justify a tornado watch, right now.”
Holmes said throughout the rest of Saturday the storm would likely gradually re-intensify but would also be turning north as the day progresses.
“The tornado threat is not at zero but it’s definitely low,” Holmes said.
Holmes said the NWS would likely be surveying multiple tornados spanning across five states in the coming days, stating it takes a few days to get the “damage radius in and the intensity evaluated.”
“That was a very rough outbreak, and very unique for that part of the country,” Holmes said. “In Alabama we do get severe weather in the fall and winter seasons but it’s more rare as you get up to the midsouth and the mid Mississippi valley region.”
Holmes said the storm that spanned across multiple states in the midsouth happened mainly in the night when people were sleeping.
“It happened at night time and it’s very hard to see these storms coming to begin with but typically when you’re dealing with them at night — and these storms were moving very fast — so when a warning was issued you maybe only had a few minutes to take cover,” Holmes said.
Holmes said radar data showed the storm moved through Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, and Kentucky with Kentucky being the hardest hit.
“We don’t know yet if that was one tornado that was down the whole time,” Holmes said. “We had a long track of super cell in northeast Arkansas that tracked across a portion of Missouri, Illinois into Kentucky but we don’t know if it was actually one tornado or a few. Usually the longer track tornados will drop a tornado for a period of time, that will weaken and another tornado will fill up in its place.”