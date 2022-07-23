 Skip to main content
Sheriff Wade and lawmaker speak on school security

Matthew Wade

Sheriff Matthew Wade says there are a few ‘small’ preventive actions that law enforcement officers can take to try and stop school shootings, such as to arrange for SROs to stay at the school throughout the school day.

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, upset him in two ways — the loss of lives and the bungled response by first responders and other law enforcement officers on many levels. 

Wade knows about the multi-leveled issues the entire country is facing because they also exist in his territory of Calhoun County.