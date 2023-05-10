 Skip to main content
Sheriff talks funding and recruitment challenges

Sheriff Matthew Wade law forum

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade speaks at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of Law Enforcement forum Tuesday morning.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade shared a list of goals, frustrations and successes Tuesday morning when he addressed the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of Law Enforcement forum at the Anniston Regional Training Center.

Wade has been warning for months about financial difficulties the elimination of paid gun permits would cause in purchasing cars, providing training and acquiring other necessary tools of law enforcement.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.