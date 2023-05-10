Sheriff talks funding and recruitment challenges

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade shared a list of goals, frustrations and successes Tuesday morning when he addressed the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of Law Enforcement forum at the Anniston Regional Training Center.
Wade has been warning for months about financial difficulties the elimination of paid gun permits would cause in purchasing cars, providing training and acquiring other necessary tools of law enforcement.
“Those funds aren’t just play money. Those permits have been around for 90 years and created a system for sheriff’s offices to use that money to buy cars, training and other tools such as body cameras,” Wade said. “The body camera contract is $206,000 for five years. I don’t have that. Pistol permit sales are down 70 percent. The citizens expect us to have those body cameras. They are insurance policies for the deputies and the citizens.”
Wade said the department recently took possession of two new vehicles which would not have been possible without the aid of the Calhoun County Commission — which also helped with the purchase of the body cameras.
He praised the commission for “giving us all the support they can but they have limits in what they are able to give us.”
He said state grants to local law enforcement over the next five years will help alleviate the budget strain caused by the elimination of paid gun permits “but a more permanent solution is needed.”
He said the effort to add $2 to the license tag fee “has not been successful” in the state legislature this year.
“We are hanging in there,” Wade said. “There are a lot of exciting things going on and some things with which we are struggling.”
Wade spoke of negative publicity for law enforcement across the nation which along with pay considerations have hindered the recruitment of new officers.
“If one law enforcement officer does something wrong, we are all painted with a broad brush,” Wade said. “Other professions aren’t painted with that same brush but that is the way it’s supposed to be. We’re supposed to be the good guys.”
He said that negative sentiment has trickled down to local agencies “because there is no one wanting to apply [for law enforcement jobs].”
“I’m not sure what amount it would take to get people to apply for law enforcement, but it would be a lot,” Wade said. “Even agencies that pay very well still have openings. People are just not applying.”
“We have 51 total deputies and the sheriff’s office also has the responsibilities for the courthouse with eight judges and 21 schools,” Wade said. “You can see out of the 51 deputies how it starts to break down. It means there aren’t 51 deputies patrolling the streets in rural portions of Calhoun County. We presently have three or four deputies covering 612 square miles.”
He said there are currently 12 openings for patrol duties and 12 openings in the correctional division of the department.
“If we have one person apply, we do our best to hire that person if they are qualified,” Wade said noting county commission is “doing their part” having raised starting pay 21 percent since 2016.
Wade said the good news on the local front includes $30 million in renovations to the 40-year-old jail, which currently houses 348 inmates, are underway. Suicide/mental health cells will be added where prisoners will be watched by a person 24 hours a day.
He noted the jail had at one time held 676 inmates.
The county now uses the city of Anniston’s jail to house female inmates “which has greatly helped us,” Wade said.
“When I first started in 1996 there were 15 females and that was considered a lot,” he said. “Now, there are 70-plus and almost all of them have multiple children, which puts more burdens on other county resources.”
“We are also adding a 60-bed medical wing which will also have a mental health capability to it,” Wade said. “We now have a nurse on duty 24 hours a day and a doctor on call 24 hours a day. There is also a 40 hour a week mental health component which is something we have never had.”
He said the next 18 months of the renovation process will cause some difficulties for officers “but when it is completed the jail will be much better than it has been.”
“There are a lot of exciting things going on,” Wade said. “We have a really great training program. If somebody wants to get involved in law enforcement, we are a great place to start.”
“Just know, we take our responsibilities very seriously and if somebody calls us we are going to do our very best to find a solution to help you with any problem that you have,” Wade said.
