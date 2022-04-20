Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a teen girl missing from the Dearmanville area, according to a recent news release.
Eulalia Sandra Pedro, 15, was last seen Thursday and is believed to have left the Dearmanville area, according to the release. Sheriff Matthew Wade told The Star via text correspondence that the teen is believed to be a runaway.
Pedro is a Hispanic female with black hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 135 pounds.
Wade said further information regarding the case would not be released due to the age of the person being sought.
If anyone should see Pedro, contact the sheriff’s office at 256-236-6600.