Sheriff’s firearms course teaches valuable basics

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office continued its quarterly firearms instruction course Thursday — a tradition started in the ’90s by then-Sheriff Larry Amerson.
The two-part course is free of charge and open to the public; owning a gun is not required to participate, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.
“Our goal is to interact with the community in a friendly, positive way,” Wade said. “I think the worst thing anybody can do is to buy a gun and not know how to properly operate it.”
Thursday night’s session was headed by firearm instructor Barry Williams, a retired officer with the Anniston Police Department. The two-hour lecture was designed to tell attendees about laws and principles connected to safe firearm ownership.
During the lecture, Williams spoke on topics defined in state law, such as the concept of deadly force, when it’s appropriate to use deadly force, and how to obtain a permit that allows a gun owner to legally carry a concealed firearm.
For example, you can’t just shoot someone who’s trying to steal your stuff. Williams explained that in such a situation, the victim is allowed to use “physical force,” but “deadly physical force” is only warranted when the attacker is threatening another’s life.
Williams said the use of deadly physical force was “not justified merely for the protection of property.”
Upon completion of the lecture, attendees then qualify to attend the demonstration portion, which typically is held the following Saturday. During this phase, class members receive one-on-one training with a live firearm at the shooting range by trained professional firearms instructors.
With eight positions available, eight people can shoot at once, each with a personal instructor. At this demonstration, Williams said, a display of firearms is employed to help people understand the purpose and use of different types.
Wade said the goal is to allow the public to have a hands-on opportunity to make an informed decision on whether owning a firearm is right for them.
“We don’t try to talk anybody into or out of owning a gun,” Wade said.
The course is designed to educate, but it also serves to make an individual more comfortable using a weapon, according to the sheriff. Some that take the course are already gun owners, but some have never even held a weapon. The sheriff said he has had folks come to multiple classes because they pick up on something new each time.
He also said in his experience with the course, women make better marksmen — for two reasons.
He said they typically are better listeners, so they pick up on the instructions faster — and, he said, “I’ve never seen a mad woman miss.”