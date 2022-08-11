 Skip to main content
Sheriff reports jail officer beaten in understaffed facility

Prisoner here of his own device

Jacob Hammett, Calhoun County Jail inmate

 Sheriff's office photo

Three corrections officers to watch over 300 inmates is a situation that occurs far too often at the Calhoun County Jail, says Sheriff Matthew Wade, and it’s due to the lack of persons willing and qualified to take the CO job — for less than $15 an hour.

The ground-level implication of this deficiency became obvious this past Saturday when a female corrections officer was assaulted in the jail, Wade said Wednesday. 