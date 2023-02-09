 Skip to main content
Sheriff makes case for price increase on car tags

The last year has been tough on sheriff’s departments throughout the state, Calhoun County included. The passage of the law that took away pistol permits sent county law enforcement departments scrambling to meet their budgets.

Sheriff Matthew Wade spoke at Thursday’s meeting of the Calhoun County Commission and thanked them for their financial help in getting through the past few months. A more permanent solution that he presented will be to ask the Legislature to pass an amendment to add $2 to the price of tags when Calhoun County motorists purchase their vehicles.

