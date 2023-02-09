Sheriff makes case for price increase on car tags

The last year has been tough on sheriff’s departments throughout the state, Calhoun County included. The passage of the law that took away pistol permits sent county law enforcement departments scrambling to meet their budgets.
Sheriff Matthew Wade spoke at Thursday’s meeting of the Calhoun County Commission and thanked them for their financial help in getting through the past few months. A more permanent solution that he presented will be to ask the Legislature to pass an amendment to add $2 to the price of tags when Calhoun County motorists purchase their vehicles.
“That will raise $260,000,” he said, “and that only helps but doesn’t fix the problems.”
The money the commissioners gave Wade’s department last year will help purchase the necessary cars to protect those residing in or visiting the jurisdiction.
“We need 10 cars a year,” Wade said, “and each must last 10 years.”
He explained that to order the vehicles each year, the orders must be placed in January and that it is hard to order vehicles without money.
“Deputy’s vehicles must have a long life because they run 12 hours at a time,” Wade said.
He said the department puts two million miles on their vehicles every year.
Wade repeated a plea from previous meetings regarding his need to hire and maintain employees.
“We want first-rate people who will help us,” he said. “We want professionals who do the right thing and behave at a higher standard.”
Carolyn Henderson of Calhoun County’s District 3 said after the meeting that Wade has asked the commissioners to write a letter of support for his idea and send it to the state Legislature.
In other business at the meeting, Milton Ford, who owns Ford’s Barber Shop on Bynum-Leatherwood Road, asked if the commissioners would consider adding lights on the road for safety reasons, and if they could get vehicles to sweep the road after the free days at the county landfill, which are held four times a year.
“There are 4,000 vehicles that ride that road every day, and it should be kept clean,” Ford said.
He explained that a friend recently had to rush to the hospital for a family member in the emergency late, and while driving down the road, his tires had picked up debris and had to be repaired.
The Tourism Director of the Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center, Audrey Maxwell, said she and Brittney Reaves, the public information officer for Calhoun County EMA, visited hotels to inquire about sharing information with their guests. Maxwell asked the hotels if they could share a QR Code link to the www.visitcalhouncounty.com website so guests can know about places to eat, stay and play.
“Usually February is a slow month,” Maxwell said, “but there is the JROTC Regional Service Championships at the Judith Legerski CMP Competition Center in Anniston this weekend. On February 24-25, the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Softball Preview Tournament will be at Choccolocco Park. Tourism is growing and the lodging tax revenue is increasing because of more events and visitors to our area.”
Reaves wants area guests to know more about alerts.
“We went out and asked them to make sure they are signed up to receive their emergency alerts through the ‘Everbridge alerts,’ and we are asking them to share our QR Code so that guests staying there can scan it or text a number to sign up for emergency alerts.”
For others in the county who have not signed up, they should text the words “CalhounEMA” to 888-777.
