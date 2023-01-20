 Skip to main content
Sheriff, commissioners announce new cameras for rural areas

Calhoun County cameras

FROM LEFT: Commissioners Terry Howell, Fred Wilson, Sheriff Matthew Wade, Carolyn Henderson, Lee Patterson and Danny Shears speak at a news conference Friday. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Calhoun County commissioners announced Friday afternoon the purchase of 10 new cameras to be placed in unincorporated rural sections of the county.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer

The commissioners have sponsored two cameras for each district for use of aiding criminal investigation, Sheriff Matthew Wade said.

