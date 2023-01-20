Sheriff, commissioners announce new cameras for rural areas

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Calhoun County commissioners announced Friday afternoon the purchase of 10 new cameras to be placed in unincorporated rural sections of the county.
The commissioners have sponsored two cameras for each district for use of aiding criminal investigation, Sheriff Matthew Wade said.
Wade stressed that the cameras will not be traffic or speeding cameras, and could not be altered to be used as such. Instead he referenced a case last July of a 75-year-old kidnapping victim.
“A large part of that technology that helped us catch that person within 6 hours was camera systems that are through the cities of Oxford, Jacksonville and Anniston,” Wade said.
Wade said not only did the cameras aid in the location and capture of the man believed responsible, but also in rescuing the victim from the perpetrator’s home.
“Those cameras played an instrumental part in locating that subject and getting him behind bars,” Wade said.
The cameras currently located in Calhoun County are in the municipalities. With the purchase of these new cameras, rural districts will have that same level of protection.
Wade produced a chuckle from the commissioners and media present at the press conference when he said the cameras could not be used for civil cases, thereby prohibiting the use of someone wanting to subpoena the footage to catch a cheating spouse.
“This is to help us find criminals that commit criminal behavior,” Wade said.
Wade said though the cameras were expensive, they are “well worth it.”
“I’m really excited about it and I really think that at some point they’re really going to save somebody else’s life,” Wade said. “We’re glad for the investment and we’re glad for the partnership.”
The cameras also mean more data and information can be exchanged between the county and the cities through the East Metro Area Crime Center, which is a central location in Oxford where that information can be shared between agencies.
Wade thanked each of the commissioners for their cooperation and investment in the community, and the commissioners thanked the sheriff for spearheading the project.
