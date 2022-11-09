 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Shears claims county commissioner District 2 seat

Danny Shears

Danny Shears speaks on the phone outside Norwood Hodges Community Center in Anniston Tuesday evening.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

District 2 County Commissioner Danny Shears has taken the win in Tuesday’s election over opponent Mercy Pilkington. 

According to complete but unofficial returns from the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, 5,944 people voted for Shears, the Republican candidate, versus 1,533 for Democrat Mercy Pilkington.