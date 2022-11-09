Shears claims county commissioner District 2 seat

District 2 County Commissioner Danny Shears has taken the win in Tuesday’s election over opponent Mercy Pilkington.
According to complete but unofficial returns from the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, 5,944 people voted for Shears, the Republican candidate, versus 1,533 for Democrat Mercy Pilkington.
After his appointment into office by Gov. Kay Ivey in September 2021, Shears, 55, has held the seat for the past 12 months following the departure of twice-elected incumbent Tim Hodges, who was elected in 2020 to become the county revenue commissioner.
Shears had run against Hodges in the 2018 election and was defeated, 51 to 49 percent with only a 50 vote difference, according to Shears.
Now winning in his own right, Shears gets to keep the seat and says he’s excited to roll up his sleeves and get to work.
“I knew that whoever got that last year would have an upper hand going into the election because you can kind of prove yourself,” Shears said. “And I feel like I’ve been able to do that.”
Tuesday, Shears said he would spend his evening with his family at his home in the Friendship Road area of Oxford where he has lived for the last 28 years.
Growing up in the Ohatchee / Mudd Street area, Shears is a county man, and said he often likes to boast of the county’s highlights.
Co-owner of Moore Printing for 22 years and working in sales since he was 21, Shears said he knows a thing or two about customer service.
“The bottom line is, I don’t care if you’re selling Q-tips, if you take care of the customers they’ll do business with you. But if you don’t listen to what their needs are and respond to it, they’ll go somewhere else,” Shears said.
He said those same ideas implemented in customer service run parallel to being a great public servant. One key thing he’s learned in his year in office is to listen and just be a friend to the community. Most people have told him they just wanted someone to answer the phone when they called.
“Even in the business world, if you have a customer calling you with a complaint or a concern, you listen to that,” Shears said.
Across the way, his opponent Pilkington said she planned on spending election night with her fellow Democratic candidates at the Calhoun County Democratic Party headquarters to watch the results.
Pilkington said though she and her constituents were realistic about what to expect this election, she remains optimistic.
“We have some incredible candidates and volunteers this year who’ve worked themselves to the bone to get the word out and actually talk to voters. So, I’m very optimistic,” Pilkington said in an email correspondence prior to the election.
Pilkington said she was “thrilled” to see the near-record turnout numbers at the polls this election “regardless of parties, politics, or views.”
“People are involved and caring about what happens,” Pilkington said.
The Secretary of State’s office reported a voter turnout in Calhoun County of just over 37 percent — 30,190 people out of 80,150 registered voters cast ballots.
As this was her first time running for office, Pilkington said it was an educational experience, one that she will share with her family in future generations to come.
“It makes me smile to think that someday in sixty years my grandkids might say to their kids, ‘Did I ever tell you about the time your great-grandmother ran for office?’” Pilkington said.
Pilkington said prior to the election that no matter the outcome of the election, Calhoun County will still have the best commissioner for District 2.
In a text message, she wrote, “I look forward to being a friendly thorn in my Commissioner’s side and working to get things done! (joke) No matter what happens tomorrow, the people of District 2 will have the absolute best Commissioner working for them.”