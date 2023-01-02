 Skip to main content
Severe storms possible Tuesday

Severe weather Jan. 1, 2023

Severe storms are likely on Tuesday, including damaging winds, quarter-sized hail, and a few tornadoes.

 National Weather Service Birmingham

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook beginning Tuesday afternoon.

According to the forecast released Monday morning, the NWS is forecasting severe thunderstorms across central Alabama beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing through the night.

