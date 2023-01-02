Severe storms possible Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook beginning Tuesday afternoon.
According to the forecast released Monday morning, the NWS is forecasting severe thunderstorms across central Alabama beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing through the night.
“The storms could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes,” according to the forecast.
The outlook also forecasts the potential of heavy rains through Wednesday morning, which could result in localized flooding.
The NWS ranks the Calhoun County area as having a “slight” risk with the threat timing running between 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
The chances of rain and storms begin to increase to 40 percent Monday night with wind gusts as high as 25 miles per hour possible.
Forecasters say the chances for storms will rise to 90 percent before noon Tuesday, bringing wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour and possible rainfall amounts totaling between a quarter and half an inch.
Rain and shower potential decreases to 50 percent by noon on Wednesday, breaking into partly sunny skies and a high of 69 degrees after noon.
Clear skies are forecast to remain through the end of the week with high temperatures expected to hover around the mid-50s and lows remaining just above the 32 degree mark.
