Severe storms possible Tuesday evening

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is advising of the potential of severe storms Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.
According to the Hazardous Weather Outlook issued Monday morning, the caution is issued for all central Alabama.
The threats include a tornado or two, damaging winds up to 60-miles per hour and quarter-size hail. Heavy rainfall may also result in localized flooding.
The NWS ranks the risk as “slight” in the western portion of the state and “marginal” in the eastern region.
The timing of the storms is forecast between 11 p.m. Tuesday night through 5 a.m. Wednesday morning for the east-central Alabama area.
“We should note there is some uncertainty in how this event unfolds tomorrow night. The best case situation is that a large area of rain develops tomorrow night before the arrival of the best dynamic support,” posted ABC 33/30 Meteorologist James Spann on his social media page. “This could keep instability values low and really reduce the risk of severe storms. But, there is no guarantee that happens and we all have to be ready.”