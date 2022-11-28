 Skip to main content
Severe storms possible Tuesday evening

There is a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) in our east and a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) in our west for severe weather after sunset Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Threats include a tornado, large hail, and damaging winds to 60 mph. Locally heavy rainfall could also occur. This is our best threat timing, stay aware of up to the minute changes.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is advising of the potential of severe storms Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

According to the Hazardous Weather Outlook issued Monday morning, the caution is issued for all central Alabama.