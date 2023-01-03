Severe storms outlook remains in place; warming station to reopen

A hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service in Birmingham remains in place through Wednesday morning and mid-week projected lows near freezing has caused the city of Anniston to reopen the local warming station for at least two nights.
According to the latest forecast released Tuesday morning, the NWS is forecasting severe thunderstorms across central Alabama beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing through the night.
“The storms could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes,” according to the forecast.
The outlook also forecasts the potential of heavy rains through Wednesday morning which could result in localized flooding.
The NWS ranks the Calhoun County area as having a “slight” risk with the threat timing running between noon Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters say the chances for showers and thunderstorms is 90 percent mainly after noon Tuesday bringing wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour and possible rainfall amounts totaling between a tenth and a quarter of an inch except for higher amounts during thunderstorms.
The chance of rain remains at 90 percent through Tuesday night with wind gusts as high as 25 miles per hour and additional rainfall of less than a tenth of an inch.
Wednesday morning brings a chance of showers and thundershowers before 9, then a chance of showers before noon. Skies will remain cloudy through mid-morning before starting to gradually clear, breaking into partly sunny skies and a high of 69 degrees after noon.
Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday; however, a cold snap is expected for both Thursday night and Friday night with respective lows of 34 and 35 degrees.
Warming station reopening
In anticipation of the near freezing temperatures, the city of Anniston announced the warming station located at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, will be open overnight on Thursday and Friday.
Saturday is forecast as sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight and a low of 43 degrees.
Sunday and Monday are projected to be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and low temperatures in the low 40s.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.