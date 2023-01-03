 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Severe storms outlook remains in place; warming station to reopen

Severe Weather Jan. 4, 2023

Severe storms are likely through 7 am Wednesday across Central Alabama. The severe threats could come in two rounds, so the timing window remains quite large. Threats include tornadoes, damaging winds to 70 mph, and quarter size hail. Localized flooding may also occur.

 National Weather Service Birmingham

A hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service in Birmingham remains in place through Wednesday morning and mid-week projected lows near freezing has caused the city of Anniston to reopen the local warming station for at least two nights.

According to the latest forecast released Tuesday morning, the NWS is forecasting severe thunderstorms across central Alabama beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing through the night.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.