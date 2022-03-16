Sentencing trial verdict will determine whether teacher’s killer stays on death row

A jury was selected Monday in Calhoun County Circuit Court to hear evidence in the resentencing of a man convicted in 2013 of two counts of capital murder in the killing of Wellborn teacher Kevin Thompson.
Nicholas Noelani Smith, 32, took part in the brutal kidnapping, robbery and murder of Thompson in April 2011. Two others, Jovon Gaston and Tyrone Thompson, were convicted for their involvement in the 2011 murder.
The Alabama Court of Appeals in 2017 overturned Smith’s sentence and granted him a new sentencing hearing, ruling that the jury should not have heard testimony from the victim’s family calling for the death penalty.
In Judge Bud Turner's courtroom the jury of 15 will determine whether Smith should remain on death row, or be resentenced to life in prison without parole. During the jury selection, District Attorney Brian McVeigh and defense attorney William Clay explained to the potential jurors that Smith's guilt was not in question — that Smith had been convicted by a separate jury of his peers.
Instead they were instructed to listen to the particulars of the case, hear mitigating factors presented by the defense, and weigh those factors to make a determination of sentencing. Those mitigating factors included that Smith was “brutally” abused physically, sexually and mentally from infancy, Clay told the court Monday.
Clay said that Smith would die in prison no matter the outcome — that he would “leave in a box.” He said the jury’s decision would simply determine if that death would be on “the state's time or God's time.”
On Monday, a jury was selected and opening statements were made. Tuesday, the state began by showing the court footage from Smith's interrogation and confession. In the video, Smith admitted involvement in the killing of Thompson.
In the confession footage, Smith initially told investigators he was not involved in the actual murder, but pressed further, he admitted to helping in numerous ways — including cutting Thompson’s throat.
Near the end of a grueling two-hour video, Smith laid out step by step the events leading up to and the murder itself — claiming Tyrone Thompson was the orchestrator calling the shots and Gaston made the final knife blow that ended Kevin Thompson’s life. (The two were not related.)
Smith said that when he made the cut to Thompson’s throat, it didn’t go deep enough, and the teacher began screaming, “Help, help, I’m dying.”
Smith mimicked Thompson in a small voice.
He said Tyrone told the victim to shut up, that he wasn’t dying, and told Gaston to take the knife from him and stab him. Smith said Gaston then stabbed Thompson six to seven times while he was on the ground.
Smith said, “every time I close my eyes, I can see this.”
Surrounded by his defense team, Smith sat in the courtroom Tuesday listening to the tape with a solemn look on his face.
The state called a number of witnesses to the stand Tuesday, including lead case agent, Brian Thompson — who now works for Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Science as a forensics specialist. He told the court of the investigation’s early days, how on April 21, 2011, the 29-year-old teacher failed to show up for work and how family members went to his apartment and found it unsecured, with candles burning, and found a shoe they believed to be Thompson’s in the parking lot. That detail prompted the young man’s mother to file a missing persons report.
The forensics specialist said the investigation looked at Thompson’s suspicious activity on bank statements and compared them to video and still footage from the bank. From that, they asked family members if they could identify anyone on the video, and the victim’s sister identified Tyrone Thompson.
Photos of Kevin Thompson’s body were shown to the court during the expert’s testimony. His body was found down an embankment in rough terrain off the side of U.S. 278 in Cherokee County near mile marker 166, with duct tape around his chin and mouth area and on his wrists, with bruising to his face and left eye. Images of the cut on Thompson’s throat were also presented to the court.
Brian Thompson’s testimony continued, piecing together the investigation of the case for the jury to get a better understanding of what had happened.
McVeigh told Judge Turner after calling a few more witnesses that the state hoped to rest today, at which point the defense would present its case.