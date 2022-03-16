Sentencing trial continues in case of Wellborn teacher’s murderer

The sentencing trial proceedings of Nicholas Noelani Smith moved forward Wednesday with the state resting its case and the defense beginning its own.
Smith, 32, was convicted of two counts of capital murder in 2013 in the death of schoolteacher Kevin Thompson in 2011. The purpose of the sentencing trial is to have a jury decide whether Smith should be executed or be sentenced to prison for life.
The state rested its case Wednesday after reading to the court a transcript of the original trial testimony from the forensic pathologist who had worked the case, Dr. Emily Ward. One of Ward’s conclusions was that the cut on Thompson’s throat alone would have constituted a fatal wound.
The testimony, which was being read by someone else, stated that Thompson’s heart and lungs had been punctured, too, and that the combination of all of them would have made for a slow painful death.
Photos of the victim’s body during the autopsy were presented to the court.
Thompson’s sister, Rena Mosley, was present during the proceedings and hunched over into her seat as the state showed the images of her brother. After the reading of Ward’s testimony concluded, Mosley took the stand as a character witness for her brother.
Mosley told the court Thompson was like a “favorite episode of your favorite show,” “your favorite teacher,” or “your favorite necktie” — she said he was “just your favorite.”
Approximately 9:30 a.m. the state rested and the defense called its first witness after a brief recess. Defense attorney Will Clay called Colby Kalani, 42, to the stand. He was introduced as Smith’s brother and is serving a 20-year sentence for robbery.
Kalani described the house in which he and Smith grew up as being “chaotic,” and “violent.” When Clay asked if the “beatings” they would receive were like spankings, Kalani shook his head and said brooms were broken over them and crystal ashtrays thrown at them. They were stabbed, and even run over with a car.
He said prison was less chaotic — stating it felt more secure and stable.
Kalani said he and Smith were “raised feral,” with very little structure or parenting, his mother rarely ever at home. He said there was at least one occasion where he came home from school, and his mother had moved — leaving him to call his grandmother to figure out where the family had gone.
In addition to describing the long periods of neglect, Kalani told the court of his mother’s violent abuse; for example, she was arrested once for stabbing him after he woke her up. He said his mother and many of his babysitters would sexually abuse him as well.
When Kalani was 10, Smith was born and Kalani was left to care for his infant brother. He described resenting his brother at a young age and said, “it seemed normal to use Nick as a punching bag.”
Kalani said a lot of what was being done to him, he began doing to Smith. He struggled to describe things he did to Smith, things which he said he knows now had “weird sexual undertones.”
“I should have never been in charge of my brother,” Kalani said.
Kalani described getting older and getting involved with more and more criminal activity — taking Smith under his wing.
He claimed he was the reason Smith where he was today.
“All the values that he had that didn’t align with mine — I just erased it out of him,” Kalani said, adding that he wished he would have let him listen to Britney Spears when he wanted. “Nick never had a chance.”
Kalani said he trained his brother to be like him and wouldn’t allow him to be anything else.
“I’m the worst thing that ever happened to my brother,” Kalani said.
After ending Kalani’s testimony, the defense read transcripts of testimony from Smith’s mother, Chrisandra Smith, from a prior hearing — closing out the day’s proceedings.
The defense is expected to rest Thursday, possibly give closing arguments and open jury debate.