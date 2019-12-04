Piedmont, Oxford and Jacksonville students are taking time off this week to support their Auburn-bound football teams.
The Bulldogs, Yellow Jackets and Golden Eagles have each earned their way to play in the Alabama High School Athletic Association state championships at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and all three school systems have made it easier for students, parents and staff to go to the game by cutting classes for the day or assigning online work.
Piedmont City Schools students have an e-learning day Thursday, with the 3A championship game against Mobile Christian School at 11 a.m. Jacksonville City Schools holds no classes Friday; their 4A championship game against UMS-Wright Preparatory School is at 11 a.m. that day. Oxford City Schools will dismiss students at 11:30 Friday morning; their 6A game against Spanish Fort High School starts at 7 p.m.
Oxford last won a state championship in 1993; Piedmont did it most recently in 2016. This is Jacksonville’s first trip to a championship game, and the excitement shows, most visibly in community support painted in blue and gold on storefronts around town.
“This is history in the making,” said Krychelle Smith, a Jacksonville High School parent. “This is the furthest our football team has ever made it, and the whole town is really alive and excited about that.”
Smith, who also works at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, is one of a handful of parents and cheerleaders who started writing team-positive messages on the windows and doors of local businesses with glass markers Sunday. Slogans like “Some wish for it, we work for it” and “state bound” showed up at stores on Public Square; the city water works building had “WE ARE JAX” across one of its windows.
Smith said the group — herself, Ashley Grasser, Tanya Sexton, Jill Harper and senior cheerleaders Chloe Wilkins and Bailey Harper — had already canvassed 24 businesses by Tuesday morning, with more requesting the crew to stop by and apply some school spirit. Smith planned to add two more businesses to the list that night before the Christmas parade kicked off downtown.
Jacksonville High School Principal Russ Waits said the idea had been brewing in his mind before the Golden Eagles won in the semifinals Friday night, a “just in case” way to boost the team if they had the chance to go all the way.
“Once they won we bought up a bunch of blue and gold and white window paint and got rolling,” Waits said. “It means a lot for our students to drive through town and see that everybody is behind them.”
Piedmont High School students have been abuzz since the Bulldogs’ Friday night win. The school had a teacher inservice day Monday, which meant no classes for students. The excess energy poured in Tuesday morning, though.
“It’s been like a beehive in here,” said Principal Adam Clemons.
Football is of special importance in Alabama communities, Clemons said, and the chance to play in championship games brings pride to more than just the teams that win them.
“The high school is kind of a flagship in the community, and we’re excited to be able to go down there and for the town to have another badge of honor,” Clemons explained.
Attempts to reach administrators at Oxford High School were unsuccessful Tuesday.
Smith said she believes that community support can help current students become longstanding residents who want to stay in town, work and maybe open their own businesses.
Waits echoed that sentiment; supporting local football teams, he explained, is a way to support the entire community.
“Our kids are the church members; our kids are the children of parents who patronize the businesses, and it all flows in a big circle,” Waits said. “It’s been awesome to watch all those factors come into play. To me, that’s the way it should be.”
Tickets and info for the championship games are available at super7al.com.