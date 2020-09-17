School board views ‘conservative’ budget

The Calhoun County Board of Education got its first look at the 2020-21 budget Thursday night, one built on “conservative revenues,” according to the school system’s finance director.
John Godwin, chief financial officer for Calhoun County Schools, broke down the proposed budget during the board’s meeting, noting shortfalls that had caused several revenues to shrink this year. Enrollment had dropped by 92 students, he explained, which may not seem like much in a system of just over 8,000 students. But state funding is determined by enrollment numbers at each school system.
“What that translates into is hard dollars and the ability to provide the services we need to for students,” Godwin told the board. Those 92 students translated into state money paying the salaries of more than 4.5 teachers and half the salaries of an assistant principal and a counselor, he explained.
“There are that many teaching positions and others that we will not receive state funds for,” Godwin explained.
The state’s expected contribution in 2020-21 is about $52.1 million, which pays $28.9 million in salaries systemwide, $11.2 million for benefits and $10.6 million for other expenses, along with over $1 million for classroom classroom materials.
The shortfall totals $575,605, with $229,151 of that number in salaries. It also comes with decreases in other departments; transportation, for instance, had a reduction in state funding of about $15,000, but Godwin pointed out that students are still going to need transportation.
A decrease in state funds shifts the cost of teaching positions and transportation, among others budget shortfalls, onto the school system’s local general fund, which according to the budget will begin at $17.8 million.
The budget breakdown had a few bright spots that Godwin noted, however: The system did see a drop from about 3.2 months of reserve operating cash to 2.4 months, but it’s still ahead of the 1-month mandatory requirement from the state. As sales tax continues to bounce back after months of slow spending, he noted, it’s likely to add some spending money to the school system’s coffers, as well, though he urged safe spending for now.
“Keep in mind that this is with very conservative revenues budgeted this year,” Godwin said. “If revenues are even level with this year, we will see that number increase.”
During its meeting, the school board also:
— Approved adoption of a policy to allow supervision and monitoring of any low-risk juvenile sex offenders enrolled in local schools, as part of Annalyn’s Law, a bill passed by the Alabama Legislature in 2018.
— Accepted a procurement policy following state laws for competitive bidding, information technology purchases and public works projects. Schools are required to maintain records, conduct transactions that allow competition and use economical and efficient approaches to spending, according to the policy.
— Approved a capital plan for the upcoming school year.
— Declared surplus several items of outdated equipment.
— Approved renewal of membership in the School Superintendents of Alabama organization, which allows superintendents and their leadership teams to attend professional development and networking conferences.
— Accepted a bid from Alabama Safety Products to provide assorted medical supplies, including masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment.