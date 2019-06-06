Calhoun County Board of Education is moving forward with its student code of conduct for the next school year, even though school board members have concerns about its wording on sex offenders and their access to school grounds.
“The only rights I care about is a kid’s, in our system,” school board member Mike Almaroad said in a called board meeting Thursday. “I have no concern for a sex offender that would abuse a child. Anything we can do to keep them off our campuses, I am all in favor.”
Until last year, registered sex offenders who intended to attend school events had to notify school officials in writing 14 days in advance. The school board changed that policy in August, requiring only notification in advance, but without a 14-day limit or a requirement to notify in writing. School officials at the time said the change was intended to bring the county in alignment with policies in other school systems.
When the policy came before them again, as part of the code of conduct for the 2019-20 school year, some on the board felt the policy wasn’t tough enough.
“I think there was some miscommunication about that,” said Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Donald Turner.
State law doesn’t allow sex offenders to “loiter” on campus, but schools have limited power to prevent them from coming to a school if they have business to conduct — such as visiting their own children. A 2014 law requires sex offenders who’ve committed crimes against children 12 and under to notify the school system before a visit.
There’s no time limit for notification specified in the law.
At Thursday’s meeting board members planned to approve a student code of conduct for the coming school year — a document that, according to school officials, needs to go to press next week in order to be ready in time.
That document included the new sex offender policy — without the 14-day notice. Some board members seemed to have regrets about dropping the 14-day policy, even if it’s inconsistent with other school systems.
“I don’t care about getting beat down trying to take care of a kid,” board chairman Tobi Burt said.
Board members voted to approve the code of conduct “pending revisions.” Almaroad said the vote would allow superintendent Turner and the school board’s lawyer to revise the wording in the code before it goes to print.
Turner said Thursday that he wasn’t yet sure how that policy would be worded.
“We are going to make some revisions concerning our sex offender notification that will be more strict than the state law,” Turner said.
Efforts to reach officials in Alabama’s Department of Education office regarding the policy were unsuccessful.
In other business, the school board voted to name Laura Knighton as principal of Weaver Elementary School. Knighton, an assistant principal at Pleasant Valley Elementary for the past three years, will replace former Principal Summer Davis, who was appointed as deputy superintendent last month.
Star staff writer Tim Lockette contributed reporting.