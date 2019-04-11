The thumbs are green

From left; Cheryl Heine, Dayle Brooks, Emily Richardson and Linda Crow pot zinnias. Calhoun county master gardeners volunteered Monday to divide plant seedlings and place them in pots in preparation for an upcoming plant sale at Longleaf Botanical Gardens. 

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

The Calhoun County Master Gardeners are holding a plant sale Saturday to benefit an educational program for kids.

The event will be held at the Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan starting at 8 a.m. and ending at noon, according to David West, Calhoun County Extension coordinator. All proceeds will benefit the 4-H Tree Amigos program, which is sponsored by the county Extension Office.

“Get there early to get the best selection,” he said. “It will end whenever things are gone.”

Unusual perennials for sun and shade, trees and shrubs will be available at the sale, according to a press release from the Master Gardeners.

