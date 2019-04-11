The Calhoun County Master Gardeners are holding a plant sale Saturday to benefit an educational program for kids.
The event will be held at the Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan starting at 8 a.m. and ending at noon, according to David West, Calhoun County Extension coordinator. All proceeds will benefit the 4-H Tree Amigos program, which is sponsored by the county Extension Office.
“Get there early to get the best selection,” he said. “It will end whenever things are gone.”
Unusual perennials for sun and shade, trees and shrubs will be available at the sale, according to a press release from the Master Gardeners.